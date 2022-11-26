Sporting Life
World Cup cheat sheet and stats for Argentina v Mexico

By Jake Osgathorpe
17:44 · THU November 24, 2022

Jake Osgathorpe selects six stats to include in a BuildABet for Argentina's World Cup clash with Mexico.

  • Nicolas Tagliafico 1+ total shots
  • Leandro Paredes 2+ tackles
  • Edson Alvarez 3+ tackles

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Nicolas Tagliafico 1+ total shots

Argentina's left back is a very attack-minded one, and in a game where we should see Mexico sit deep, there could be an opportunity for Tagliafico to pull the trigger.

He has registered 1+ shot in five of his last seven starts for his country, including in their opener against Saudi Arabia.

Leandro Paredes 2+ tackles

One of Argentina's all-action midfielders, Leandro Paredes isn't afraid to get stuck in.

He registered two tackles in Argentina's opener, and across World Cup qualifying for his nation, he averaged 1.7 per game.

Edson Alvarez 3+ tackles

Mexico's tenacious midfielder is likely to be a busy man on Saturday, with his side likely playing second-fiddle.

Alvarez has averaged 2.4 tackles per game this season for Ajax across Eredivisie and Champions League matches, and hit two in the dull draw with Poland last time out.

Both Teams to Score 'No'

Argentina were unfortunate to concede against Saudi Arabia, allowing just 0.15 xGA, and a similar defensive performance here would see them keep a clean sheet.

Mexico looked strong at the back against Poland, but also toothless in attack, so at least one team failing to score in what is a game with huge stakes is appealing.

Argentina 2+ offsides

The South Americans were caught offside a whopping 10 times by Saudi Arabia's high-line, and while Mexico aren't expected to be as courageous here, we can still expect Argentina to be a little too eager in forward areas.

Hirving Lozano 1+ Shots on Target

With Mexico expected to sit deep, their main attacking threat will likely be the speedy Hirving Lozano on the counter attack.

He should get plenty of space to work with the must-win nature of this game for Argentina, and can hit the target at least once, something he managed in the bore draw against Poland.

