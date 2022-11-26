Jake Osgathorpe selects six stats to include in a BuildABet for Argentina's World Cup clash with Mexico.
Argentina's left back is a very attack-minded one, and in a game where we should see Mexico sit deep, there could be an opportunity for Tagliafico to pull the trigger.
He has registered 1+ shot in five of his last seven starts for his country, including in their opener against Saudi Arabia.
One of Argentina's all-action midfielders, Leandro Paredes isn't afraid to get stuck in.
He registered two tackles in Argentina's opener, and across World Cup qualifying for his nation, he averaged 1.7 per game.
Mexico's tenacious midfielder is likely to be a busy man on Saturday, with his side likely playing second-fiddle.
Alvarez has averaged 2.4 tackles per game this season for Ajax across Eredivisie and Champions League matches, and hit two in the dull draw with Poland last time out.
Argentina were unfortunate to concede against Saudi Arabia, allowing just 0.15 xGA, and a similar defensive performance here would see them keep a clean sheet.
Mexico looked strong at the back against Poland, but also toothless in attack, so at least one team failing to score in what is a game with huge stakes is appealing.
The South Americans were caught offside a whopping 10 times by Saudi Arabia's high-line, and while Mexico aren't expected to be as courageous here, we can still expect Argentina to be a little too eager in forward areas.
With Mexico expected to sit deep, their main attacking threat will likely be the speedy Hirving Lozano on the counter attack.
He should get plenty of space to work with the must-win nature of this game for Argentina, and can hit the target at least once, something he managed in the bore draw against Poland.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.