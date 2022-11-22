Argentina look to get their World Cup back on track against Mexico. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

LISTEN: World Cup MD2 best bets

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Football betting tips: Argentina v Mexico 2.5pts Argentina to keep a clean sheet at 21/20 (Coral, Betfred, Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Argentina find themselves in a bit of a hot water following their 2-1 shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, bottom of Group C thanks to the draw between Mexico and Poland. Lionel Scaloni's side have been the subject for some wild overreaction, however. Admittedly, the loss was an embarrassing one for a team thought of as one of the favourites for the World Cup, but conceding two goals from three shots totalling 0.15 xG is far from being a repeatable trend.

Despite the obvious disappointment, there is little reason to believe the clear pre-tournament strength that Argentina's defence displayed has diminished, and it's worth sticking with them for this match-up. The remaining group games will undoubtedly be nervy affairs for Lionel Messi and company, likely to lead to low-scoring matches if it wasn't already on the cards. With that in mind, ARGENTINA TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET is a confident play at odds-against when considering the opposition. CLICK HERE to back Argentina to keep a clean sheet with Sky Bet

Mexico were underwhelming in the lead up to the tournament but looked much-improved when dominating the ball against Poland. Still, they didn't produce much with the majority of possession, managing just 0.80 expected goals (xG) in the game. Likely to see a lot less of the ball in this fixture, it's difficult to see Mexico troubling their opponents often. Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega do offer some threat from wide areas, but Argentina are more than capable of keeping them quiet.

Argentina v Mexico best bets and score prediction 2.5pts Argentina to keep a clean sheet at 21/20 (Coral, Betfred, Boylesports) Score prediction: Argentina 1-0 Mexico (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (24/11/22)