Elite domestic football has been absent from our stadiums and screens for some time, with the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga all set to return to action over the coming weeks.

But for most Sky Bet EFL clubs it has been business as usual over the past couple of months. League One and League Two ploughed on throughout the World Cup, while the Championship returned on December 9.

Ahead of the Premier League's Boxing Day return the Carabao Cup takes centre stage in the week sandwiched between the World Cup final and Christmas Day.

Who is still in the Carabao Cup?

The third round was upon us shortly before the World Cup break and with it came a generous helping of thrills and spills as clubs taking part in European competition joined the party.

Plenty of big clubs were knocked out at that stage, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham, Leeds, Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Everton joining second-round casualties Fulham.

Thankfully for Sporting Life readers our outright tip Manchester United remain in the competition.

When does the Carabao Cup restart?

The fourth round gets under way on Tuesday December 20, with matches being played across that night and the subsequent two evenings.

All told there are 10 top-flight teams in round four, with only two of the eight fixtures being all-Premier League ties.

TUESDAY DECEMBER 20

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 21

THURSDAY DECEMBER 22

What happened in the third round?

Two of this season’s European sides, Manchester City and Chelsea, were thrown together in the third round, resulting in a 2-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s men and elimination for last season’s runners-up.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were downed 3-1 at home by Brighton, while the Gunners’ North London neighbours Tottenham were also sent packing in a 2-0 win for Forest.

Elsewhere, there was penalty drama at the London Stadium as West Ham’s tie with Blackburn went to a penalty shoot-out and Rovers prevailed 10-9. Liverpool also needed penalties to edge past Derby at Anfield after a goalless draw, while Manchester United fought back to emerge unscathed from their Old Trafford encounter with Aston Villa as 4-2 victors.

Everton were beaten 4-1 at Bournemouth as Brentford tumbled out to fourth-tier opponents Gillingham after spot-kicks.

Where can you watch the Carabao Cup?

UK viewers can keep tabs on the Carabao Cup on Sky Sports – the channel has the rights for two live matches through rounds one to five and will broadcast all games from the semi-finals onward.

Manchester United v Burnley on Wednesday and Manchester City v Liverpool on Thursday are the two televised matches - both kick off at 20:00 GMT.

Is the Carabao Cup worth watching?

The Premier League is relatively underrepresented in the fourth round, with only half of its 20 teams making it through compared to 12 in 2021/22.

Nevertheless, there is a bumper clash in store when Manchester City host Liverpool. That being said, the two teams share 23 World Cup players between them, so the tie could yet become a battle of second-string squads.

Let's hope not.

Who won last season's Carabao Cup?

The 2021/22 Carabao Cup saw just one lower league team reach the last eight, with Sunderland bowing out after a 5-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The Gunners faced Liverpool for a place in the final, losing 2-0 at home after a goalless draw at Anfield, with the Reds meeting Chelsea at the last stage after Tottenham were dispatched 3-0 on aggregate.

The final remained goalless for 120 minutes, before all 22 players took kicks from the spot. After 20 successful attempts, Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher held his nerve and edged Liverpool ahead, before Chelsea stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his penalty over the bar, handing the Merseyside outfit a record ninth title.

Do the Carabao Cup winners qualify for Europe?

Only 16 teams remain as the route to Wembley – and to a ticket to the Europa Conference League, if the competition winners don’t qualify for Europe via the league route – becomes ever clearer.

If the side that lifts Carabao Cup on Sunday February 26 does go on to finish high enough in the top-flight to secure a European berth by itself, the cup’s qualification spot will then revert to the league.