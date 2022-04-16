Sporting Life
Ten Hag Klopp man u liverpool

When does the Premier League restart and the season so far

By Sporting Life
16:21 · THU December 15, 2022

The Premier League restart is fast approaching, with everything up for grabs. We look at when the league gets back under way and the state of play.

Premier League fans, players and managers alike weren't overly happy to see the league season interrupted by a winter World Cup, congesting an already congested schedule even more and halting the campaign in it's tracks just as it was getting going..

Each team had a number of players at Qatar representing their nations, and so many sides decided to do warm-weather training with the players remaining to work on things and keep everyone ticking over.

The break came after most sides had played 15 games, some one game behind, meaning we still have 23 matchdays to look forward to in the second half of the season.

When does the Premier League restart?

The English top flight gets back underway on Boxing Day (26th December), for the traditional round of post-Christmas fixtures.

The World Cup final takes place on Sunday 18th December, and while there is over a week between that and the restart of the league campaign, ten Premier League sides play in the Carabao Cup in between those dates.

That round of Carabao matches goes from Tuesday 20th to Thursday 22nd of December, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Manchester United, Leicester, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves in action.

The schedule doesn't relent.

Where can you watch the Premier League?

Premier League matches are broadcast on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The first round of fixtures post-World Cup are all on Amazon Prime Video, with all 10 matches viewable despite some kicking off at 3pm.

Here are the fixtures, timings and TV channel:

Monday 26th December (Boxing Day)

  • Brentford v Tottenham - 12:30 GMT, Amazon Prime Video
  • Crystal Palace v Fulham - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video
  • Everton v Wolves - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video
  • Leicester v Newcastle - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video
  • Southampton v Brighton - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video
  • Aston Villa v Liverpool - 17:30 GMT, Amazon Prime Video
  • Arsenal v West Ham - 20:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 27th December

  • Chelsea v Bournemouth - 17:30 GMT, Amazon Prime Video
  • Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 20:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 28th December

  • Leeds v Manchester City - 20:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

What does the Premier League table look like?

Arsenal lead the way at the top of the Premier League coming out of the World Cup break, with Mikel Arteta's side holding a five point cushion over reigning champions Manchester City.

Newcastle occupy third spot after an excellent start to the campaign, losing just one of 15 which came at Liverpool, winning eight to amass 30 points.

Premier League table top

Antonio Conte's Spurs sit fourth after an up and down season, with Manchester United three points behind them in fifth - but with a game in hand.

Liverpool sit sixth and four points behind United, with Brighton (7th) and Chelsea (8th) on one behind the Reds on 21 points.

Newly-promoted Fulham (9th) and London rivals Brentford (10th) round up the top half on goal difference only, ahead of Crystal Palace (11th), with all three teams on 19 points.

Wolves are the team who prop up the table, having collected just 10 points from 15 games, scoring eight times. Julen Lopetegui is the new manager at Molineux and he takes over with his side four points from safety.

Southampton sit 19th and also have a new manager in Nathan Jones, with the Saints two points better off than Wolves.

Premier League table bottom

Nottingham Forest wrap up the bottom three, with Steve Cooper's side just one point behind Everton who occupy the safe 17th place.

West Ham have had an underwhelming start to the season and sit 16th on 14 points, just one clear of the relegation zone, with Leeds a place and a point above them.

Bournemouth are one place and a point above the Whites, and Leicester, after a sluggish start to the campaign, are 13th and one point ahead of the Cherries.

Unai Emery's new side Aston Villa are above the Foxes and juts one point off the top half.

Who is the current Premier League top scorer?

Erling Haaland, who will be well-rested having not been at the World Cup, currently leads the race for the Premier League golden boot.

The Manchester City striker has 18 goals in just 13 appearances, meaning records could tumble when the season restarts.

Premier League top scorer

He is six goals clear of England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who is a further two goals in front of Brentford man Ivan Toney.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Leeds forward Rodrigo Moreno are tied on nine goals apiece, one ahead of Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron.

Leicester's James Maddison, Leandro Trossard of Brighton, City's Phil Foden and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino are all tied on seven goals.

