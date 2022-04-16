Premier League fans, players and managers alike weren't overly happy to see the league season interrupted by a winter World Cup, congesting an already congested schedule even more and halting the campaign in it's tracks just as it was getting going..

Each team had a number of players at Qatar representing their nations, and so many sides decided to do warm-weather training with the players remaining to work on things and keep everyone ticking over.

The break came after most sides had played 15 games, some one game behind, meaning we still have 23 matchdays to look forward to in the second half of the season.

When does the Premier League restart?

The English top flight gets back underway on Boxing Day (26th December), for the traditional round of post-Christmas fixtures.

The World Cup final takes place on Sunday 18th December, and while there is over a week between that and the restart of the league campaign, ten Premier League sides play in the Carabao Cup in between those dates.

That round of Carabao matches goes from Tuesday 20th to Thursday 22nd of December, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Manchester United, Leicester, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Southampton and Wolves in action.

The schedule doesn't relent.

Where can you watch the Premier League?

Premier League matches are broadcast on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

The first round of fixtures post-World Cup are all on Amazon Prime Video, with all 10 matches viewable despite some kicking off at 3pm.

Here are the fixtures, timings and TV channel:

Monday 26th December (Boxing Day)

Brentford v Tottenham - 12:30 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Crystal Palace v Fulham - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Wolves - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Leicester v Newcastle - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Southampton v Brighton - 15:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Aston Villa v Liverpool - 17:30 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v West Ham - 20:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday 27th December

Chelsea v Bournemouth - 17:30 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 20:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 28th December

Leeds v Manchester City - 20:00 GMT, Amazon Prime Video

What does the Premier League table look like?

Arsenal lead the way at the top of the Premier League coming out of the World Cup break, with Mikel Arteta's side holding a five point cushion over reigning champions Manchester City.

Newcastle occupy third spot after an excellent start to the campaign, losing just one of 15 which came at Liverpool, winning eight to amass 30 points.