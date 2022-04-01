Top flight Italian football took a pause for the World Cup, with the nation having to sit through the football in Qatar without being able to cheer on their team given European champions Italy failed to qualify.

The league took the winter break at a time when the table was beginning to bunch, meaning there are plenty of teams within touching distance of their respective goals this season.

We have witnessed 15 games so far in the 2022/23 season, meaning there are still 23 to go.

When does Serie A restart?

The Serie A season gets back underway in the new year, with a full round of fixtures schedule for the Wednesday the 4th of January.

Teams have no cup games in between the World Cup final and the recommencing of the league season, so many have organised friendlies in that period.

Where can you watch Serie A?

Serie A matches can be watched on BT Sport in the UK, with the channel showing most of the games every gameweek.

All 20 teams play on the same day when the league restarts, kicking off at different times throughout. The first set of fixtures, timings and TV Channels are as follows:

11:30 GMT

Salernitana v AC Milan - BT Sport 1

Sassuolo v Sampdoria - BT Sport 2

13:30 GMT

Spezia v Atalanta - BT Sport 1

Torino v Verona - BT Sport 2

15:30 GMT

Lecce v Lazio - BT Sport 2

Roma v Bologna - BT Sport 1

17:30 GMT

Cremonese v Juventus - BT Sport 1

Fiorentina v Monza - BT Sport 2

19:45 GMT

Inter Milan v Napoli - BT Sport 1

Udinese v Empoli - BT Sport 2

What does the Serie A table look like?

As things currently stand, it is Napoli who lead the way in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti's side have an eight point cushion after a scintilating unbeaten season so far, winning 13 and drawing two of their opening 15 matches.

Napoli are bidding to win their first league title since 1990, when Diego Maradona led them to victory.

Reigning champions AC Milan are their closest challengers heading into the restart, with Stefano Pioli's side again going well.