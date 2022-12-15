Germany's top-tier took a break for the World Cup and its national team's early exit in Qatar, coupled with the Bundesliga's traditional winter break, means fussball aficionados will have to wait longer than their English, Spanish, French and Italian counterparts for the action to get back underway.

The earlier part of the season saw a fierce battle for the summit, with power changing hands several times, though the title, European places and relegation battle are far from decided.

Each side will play 34 games in total over the course of the 2022/23 season, with 15 played and 19 remaining.

When does the Bundesliga restart?

The Bundesliga season begins again on Friday 20th January, with a full fixture programme prepared over the weekend.

German Cup football does not resume until the end of the month, meaning this will have been teams' first taste of competitive football in over two months.

Where can you watch the Bundesliga?

UK viewers can enjoy Bundesliga football on Sky Sports.

Owing to the long break before the restart, the TV fixtures are yet to be selected for the first round of matches.

What does the Bundesliga table look like?

A familiar sight for many years now, the dynastic Bayern Munich closed the first part of the campaign as leaders. But the winners in each of the last ten seasons have not had things their own way for the duration this time around, with Freiburg and Union Berlin doing their utmost to upset the established order.

The capital club topped the standings for the first time in their history after six games, but fell away towards the break, with just one point collected from a possible nine in their final three matches.

Freiburg, who ended the 2021/22 season in a respectable sixth, remain Bayern's nearest challengers with a four-point gap keeping Julian Nagelsmann's men top.