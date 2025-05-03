Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Frank Lampard

When are EFL play-offs? Dates, kick-off times and odds for 2025

By Joe Townsend
Football
Sat May 03, 2025 · 18 min ago

It was a predictably dramatic final day in the Sky Bet EFL with Leeds pipping Burnley to the Championship title thanks to a stoppage-time goal, Luton suffering back-to-back relegations and Bradford scoring in the 97th minute to be promoted from League Two.

There were also plenty of twists and turns in the race for the play-offs in each of the three EFL divisions, with us now knowing which 12 teams will extend their seasons in the hope of playing one tier higher in 2025/26.

When are the Championship play-offs and who has qualified?

Bristol City made hard work of things on the Championship's final day but just about held on to sixth place, setting up a tie with Sheffield United.

It was good to see their fans pacing their efforts for the days ahead too.

Sunderland have been confirmed in fourth for longer than anyone cares to remember and will now play Coventry after Frank Lampard's side beat Middlesbrough to finish in fifth.

Championship play-off schedule

Promotion odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Sheffield Utd - 7/4
  • Sunderland - 11/4
  • Coventry - 3/1
  • Bristol City - 4/1

When are the League One play-offs and who has qualified?

Richie Wellens
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens

Wycombe, Charlton and Stockport were all already confirmed to be taking part in League One's end-of-season action before the last day of the regular campaign, with one of Leyton Orient or Reading joining them in the play-offs.

Orient thrashed Huddersfield to finish sixth, while Reading suffered a surprise - but ultimately irrelevant - home defeat by Barnsley.

Stockport's win at Wycombe, combined with Charlton's victory over Burton in their final game, meant it was all change in terms of order and it is now the Hatters rather than the Chairboys who will face the O's for a place at Wembley.

League One play-off schedule

Promotion odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Stockport - 2/1
  • Wycombe - 9/4
  • Charlton - 5/2
  • Leyton Orient - 9/2

When are the League Two play-offs and who has qualified?

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook cups his ear
Chesterfield boss Paul Cook cups his ear

Chesterfield completed their remarkable late-season fightback by beating Accrington to overhaul Salford and Grimsby to finish seventh in League Two. They'll now face a Walsall team whose end to the season could not have been more contrasting.

While the Spirerites finished with eight wins, four draws and one defeat, the Saddlers' collapse from a 12-point lead was due to winning just three of their final 21 league games.

The other two-legged tie is between long-time promotion-chasers Wimbledon and Notts County.

League Two play-off schedule

Promotion odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Notts County - 2/1
  • AFC Wimbledon - 9/4
  • Walsall - 5/2
  • Chesterfield - 4/1

Odds correct at 1900 BST (3/5/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS