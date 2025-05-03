When are EFL play-offs? Dates, kick-off times and odds for 2025

It was a predictably dramatic final day in the Sky Bet EFL with Leeds pipping Burnley to the Championship title thanks to a stoppage-time goal, Luton suffering back-to-back relegations and Bradford scoring in the 97th minute to be promoted from League Two.
There were also plenty of twists and turns in the race for the play-offs in each of the three EFL divisions, with us now knowing which 12 teams will extend their seasons in the hope of playing one tier higher in 2025/26.
When are the Championship play-offs and who has qualified?
Bristol City made hard work of things on the Championship's final day but just about held on to sixth place, setting up a tie with Sheffield United.
It was good to see their fans pacing their efforts for the days ahead too.
Sunderland have been confirmed in fourth for longer than anyone cares to remember and will now play Coventry after Frank Lampard's side beat Middlesbrough to finish in fifth.
Championship play-off schedule
- Thursday, May 8
Bristol City 20:00 Sheffield United
- Friday, May 9
Coventry 20:00 Sunderland
- Monday, May 12
Sheffield United 20:00 Bristol City
- Tuesday, May 13
Sunderland 20:00 Coventry
- Saturday, May 24
Championship play-off final
Promotion odds (via Sky Bet)
- Sheffield Utd - 7/4
- Sunderland - 11/4
- Coventry - 3/1
- Bristol City - 4/1
When are the League One play-offs and who has qualified?
Wycombe, Charlton and Stockport were all already confirmed to be taking part in League One's end-of-season action before the last day of the regular campaign, with one of Leyton Orient or Reading joining them in the play-offs.
Orient thrashed Huddersfield to finish sixth, while Reading suffered a surprise - but ultimately irrelevant - home defeat by Barnsley.
Stockport's win at Wycombe, combined with Charlton's victory over Burton in their final game, meant it was all change in terms of order and it is now the Hatters rather than the Chairboys who will face the O's for a place at Wembley.
League One play-off schedule
- Saturday, May 10
Leyton Orient 12:30 Stockport
- Sunday, May 11
Wycombe 18:30 Charlton
- Wednesday, May 14
Stockport 20:00 Leyton Orient
- Thursday, May 15
Charlton 20:00 Wycombe
- Sunday, May 25
League One play-off final
Promotion odds (via Sky Bet)
- Stockport - 2/1
- Wycombe - 9/4
- Charlton - 5/2
- Leyton Orient - 9/2
When are the League Two play-offs and who has qualified?
Chesterfield completed their remarkable late-season fightback by beating Accrington to overhaul Salford and Grimsby to finish seventh in League Two. They'll now face a Walsall team whose end to the season could not have been more contrasting.
While the Spirerites finished with eight wins, four draws and one defeat, the Saddlers' collapse from a 12-point lead was due to winning just three of their final 21 league games.
The other two-legged tie is between long-time promotion-chasers Wimbledon and Notts County.
League Two play-off schedule
- Saturday, May 10
Notts County 20:00 Wimbledon
- Sunday, May 11
Chesterfield 15:30 Walsall
- Friday, May 16
Wimbledon 20:00 Notts County
- Saturday, May 17
Walsall 12:30 Chesterfield
- Monday, May 26
League Two play-off final
Promotion odds (via Sky Bet)
- Notts County - 2/1
- AFC Wimbledon - 9/4
- Walsall - 5/2
- Chesterfield - 4/1
Odds correct at 1900 BST (3/5/25)
