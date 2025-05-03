When are EFL play-offs? Dates, kick-off times and odds for 2025

It was a predictably dramatic final day in the Sky Bet EFL with Leeds pipping Burnley to the Championship title thanks to a stoppage-time goal, Luton suffering back-to-back relegations and Bradford scoring in the 97th minute to be promoted from League Two.

There were also plenty of twists and turns in the race for the play-offs in each of the three EFL divisions, with us now knowing which 12 teams will extend their seasons in the hope of playing one tier higher in 2025/26.

When are the Championship play-offs and who has qualified? Bristol City made hard work of things on the Championship's final day but just about held on to sixth place, setting up a tie with Sheffield United. It was good to see their fans pacing their efforts for the days ahead too.

Great scenes at Ashton Gate as Bristol City secure Play Offs😍 pic.twitter.com/mB9ECkPweA — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) May 3, 2025

Sunderland have been confirmed in fourth for longer than anyone cares to remember and will now play Coventry after Frank Lampard's side beat Middlesbrough to finish in fifth.

Promotion odds (via Sky Bet) Sheffield Utd - 7/4

Sunderland - 11/4

Coventry - 3/1

Bristol City - 4/1

When are the League One play-offs and who has qualified?

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens

Promotion odds (via Sky Bet) Stockport - 2/1

Wycombe - 9/4

Charlton - 5/2

Leyton Orient - 9/2 When are the League Two play-offs and who has qualified?

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook cups his ear

Chesterfield completed their remarkable late-season fightback by beating Accrington to overhaul Salford and Grimsby to finish seventh in League Two. They'll now face a Walsall team whose end to the season could not have been more contrasting. While the Spirerites finished with eight wins, four draws and one defeat, the Saddlers' collapse from a 12-point lead was due to winning just three of their final 21 league games. The other two-legged tie is between long-time promotion-chasers Wimbledon and Notts County.