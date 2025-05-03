Leeds win Sky Bet Championship title thanks to stoppage-time Manor Solomon goal

Manor Solomon was Leeds United's hero as he scored in stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 victory at Plymouth and ensure the Whites pipped Burnley to the Sky Bet Championship title on goal difference.
Both clubs end the campaign on 100 points after the Clarets also came from behind to beat Millwall 3-1 at Turf Moor.
Solomon's last-gasp heroics mean Burnley were forced to settle for runners-up spot after a campaign in which they staggeringly lost only twice.
Leeds' two final-day goals to fight back from an early deficit at Home Park means they end the season with 95 league goals, 24 more than any other second-tier team.
Attention will now turn to the future of both clubs' managers, with speculation growing that Daniel Farke may be replaced in the summer, and Scott Parker linked to jobs in the upper-echelons of the Premier League.
Who will join them in top flight?
There were plenty of twists and turns in the battle for the remaining two play-off spots on the final day, with both Millwall and Blackburn occupying a top-six berth at different points in the afternoon.
Ultimately though, it finished as it started with Coventry's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and Bristol City's 2-2 draw against Preston enough to see them finish in fifth and sixth respectively.
The play-off semi-finals will now see Sheffield United face Bristol City and Sunderland take on Coventry over two legs.
