Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manor Solomon scores the goal that won Leeds the title
Manor Solomon scores the goal that won Leeds the title

Leeds win Sky Bet Championship title thanks to stoppage-time Manor Solomon goal

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat May 03, 2025 · 26 min ago

Manor Solomon was Leeds United's hero as he scored in stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 victory at Plymouth and ensure the Whites pipped Burnley to the Sky Bet Championship title on goal difference.

Both clubs end the campaign on 100 points after the Clarets also came from behind to beat Millwall 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Solomon's last-gasp heroics mean Burnley were forced to settle for runners-up spot after a campaign in which they staggeringly lost only twice.

Leeds' two final-day goals to fight back from an early deficit at Home Park means they end the season with 95 league goals, 24 more than any other second-tier team.

Attention will now turn to the future of both clubs' managers, with speculation growing that Daniel Farke may be replaced in the summer, and Scott Parker linked to jobs in the upper-echelons of the Premier League.

Who will join them in top flight?

Frank Lampard

There were plenty of twists and turns in the battle for the remaining two play-off spots on the final day, with both Millwall and Blackburn occupying a top-six berth at different points in the afternoon.

Ultimately though, it finished as it started with Coventry's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and Bristol City's 2-2 draw against Preston enough to see them finish in fifth and sixth respectively.

The play-off semi-finals will now see Sheffield United face Bristol City and Sunderland take on Coventry over two legs.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

FOOTBALL TIPS