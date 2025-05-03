Leeds win Sky Bet Championship title thanks to stoppage-time Manor Solomon goal

Both clubs end the campaign on 100 points after the Clarets also came from behind to beat Millwall 3-1 at Turf Moor.

Solomon's last-gasp heroics mean Burnley were forced to settle for runners-up spot after a campaign in which they staggeringly lost only twice.

Leeds' two final-day goals to fight back from an early deficit at Home Park means they end the season with 95 league goals, 24 more than any other second-tier team.

Attention will now turn to the future of both clubs' managers, with speculation growing that Daniel Farke may be replaced in the summer, and Scott Parker linked to jobs in the upper-echelons of the Premier League.