Antoni Sarcevic was Bradford's hero

Bradford clinch dramatic promotion from League Two thanks to 97th-minute Antoni Sarcevic goal

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat May 03, 2025 · 23 min ago

Bradford pipped Walsall to promotion from League Two in dramatic fashion as Antoni Sarcevic's 97th-minute goal sent the Bantams back to the third tier.

Having failed to break down a stubborn Fleetwood side, Graham Alexander's men looked set to be consigned to a place in the play-offs as a result of their stalemate and Walsall's 1-0 victory at Crewe - a first win in 14 matches for the Saddlers.

But just as time seemed to have run out, EFL stalwart Sarcevic popped up to end Bradford's five-season stay in the bottom tier.

Walsall are now left to try and salvage their season in the play-offs after completing an all-timer of a collapse.

Matt Sadler's team were 12 points clear at the top with a game in hand in late January but their final-day win was just their third in their final 21 League Two games.

Chesterfield comeback complete

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook

Walsall will now face Chesterfield their semi-final tie, a team whose end to the season could not have been more contrasting.

The Spirerites completed their remarkable late-season fightback by winning 1-0 at Accrington to finish seventh, overhauling Salford, who could only draw 2-2 at relegated Carlisle, and Grimsby, who were beaten 1-0 at home by AFC Wimbledon.

Paul Cook's team finished the campaign with eight wins, four draws and one defeat and are now surely the team to beat in the play-offs.

The other two-legged tie will see Wimbledon play Notts County.

Rovers return to third tier

Grant McCann

Bradford's last-gasp drama sees them join Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale in being promoted automatically, with those clubs already confirmed to be playing in the third tier before the final-day action.

The title was still up for grabs however, and Doncaster's straightforward 2-0 win at Notts County meant Grant McCann's side went up in style at the expense of former Rovers boss Darren Moore and his Vale team.

