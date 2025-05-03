Bradford clinch dramatic promotion from League Two thanks to 97th-minute Antoni Sarcevic goal

Having failed to break down a stubborn Fleetwood side, Graham Alexander's men looked set to be consigned to a place in the play-offs as a result of their stalemate and Walsall's 1-0 victory at Crewe - a first win in 14 matches for the Saddlers.

But just as time seemed to have run out, EFL stalwart Sarcevic popped up to end Bradford's five-season stay in the bottom tier.

Walsall are now left to try and salvage their season in the play-offs after completing an all-timer of a collapse.

Matt Sadler's team were 12 points clear at the top with a game in hand in late January but their final-day win was just their third in their final 21 League Two games.