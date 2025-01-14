Matt Bloomfield leaves Wycombe to become Luton manager

Matt Bloomfield has been appointed as manager of Luton on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 40-year-old takes charge of the Hatters after Rob Edwards agreed to step down from the role last week. Bloomfield arrives at Kenilworth Road from Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe and will be joined by assistant Richard Thomas, first-team coach Lee Harrison and analyst Ben Cirne. Bloomfield made over 500 appearances for the Chairboys as a player and returned to Adams Park as a manager in 2023 following a stint in charge of Colchester.

A difficult season sees Luton currently languishing 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table, two points above the relegation zone and his first game in charge comes against Preston on Saturday. Speaking to the Luton website, Bloomfield said: “It’s a genuine honour and a privilege to be here, to be appointed as manager of this incredible club. “I’m really, really proud. It’s been a busy few days, a very busy weekend but I’ve met the recruitment team, met Gary (Sweet) and spent some time with the board. “The fact that they’re all Luton supporters and that they care so much about their football club shone through, and the fact that they had a real big desire for me to join our football club also shone through, so I’m incredibly proud and very, very happy to be here.

Time for a new era.



Matt Bloomfield. Our new manager 🧡 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 14, 2025

“That made me feel very comfortable and very wanted, which is huge for me. I want to work with people who care and fans who also care – and they certainly do here. “I want to work with people who want the best for their football club, and that’s more than evident with Gary, the chairman and the board of directors. “That feeling that they gave me and the feeling of being wanted, how much research they’ve done into me and the football team that we’ve produced at Colchester and Wycombe, and the knowledge base of what I stand for, who I am and what we’ve tried to produce in our football team left me in no uncertain times that this was the right move at the right time.” Bloomfield leaves Wycombe with the team sat second in the League One table, two points off leaders Birmingham and the club confirmed they will begin the process to appoint a new manager.

Wycombe Wanderers can today confirm that Matt Bloomfield leaves for Luton Town. — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 14, 2025

“The club is naturally disappointed with Matt’s decision to leave in the middle of the season,” a statement from Wycombe said. “However, we respect his decision to pursue this new chapter in his career. He leaves with the gratitude and best wishes of everyone at Wycombe Wanderers, and we thank him for his service to the club. “The board will now begin the process of identifying and appointing a new manager to lead the team forward. “In the meantime, Sam Grace, Harry Hudson, Matty Dye and Jerome John will oversee training and manage upcoming fixtures.”