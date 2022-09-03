We look at the data on every Premier League club, assessing what each still needs before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Article published before Premier League Gameweek 4 fixtures

Arsenal It's been a busy summer for Arsenal already with Gabriel Jesus, who's been a revelation, and Oleksandr Zinchenko strengthening the first-team immediately. Fabio Vieira is still to come in to the side at some point too. But the fact centre-half Ben White has been used out of position - he was given a torrid time on opening night by Wilfried Zaha - instead of natural full-back Cedric Soares suggests right-back could be an area they look to strengthen before the window closes. Takehiro Tomiyasu was impressive in his opening campaign at The Emirates, but the Japan international does seem to struggle with injuries. But it's wingers the Gunners are being linked with, presumably to back-up and compete with the impressive Gabriel Martinelli. Pedro Neto and Yeremy Pino look most suitable.

Aston Villa Central defence is clearly an issue for Steven Gerrard's side given Tyrone Mings' form, Diego Carlos being ruled out by Achilles surgery and the decision to allow Kortney Hause to Sky Bet Championship side Watford on loan. Conceding twice at set pieces in defeat by Bournemouth before allowing 2.01 xG and 2.93 xG and against Everton and Crystal Palace respectively does not bode well. Southampton's Jan Bednarek has been mooted as a potential short-term solution on loan.

Bournemouth Scott Parker has spoken openly about the need for newly-promoted Bournemouth to seriously invest before the window closes to give themselves a chance of survival. Creativity could be an issue for the Cherries - they created 0.57 xG against Aston Villa, 0.17 at Manchester City and just 0.28 at home to Arsenal in what has been a very tough start to the season. Next up? Liverpool away...

Brentford Plenty was said and written about Brentford struggling without Christian Eriksen, who made a huge impact in west London and also allowed the Bees the option to play a more expansive 4-3-3 rather than 3-5-2. But the return to full fitness of Josh Dasilva has been timely, as has the arrival of Eriksen's international team-mate Mikkel Damsgaard. No incomings needed. Keeping Ivan Toney is most important.

Brighton Brighton have continued where they left of last season and are now on a run of seven wins and four draws from their last 12 Premier League games, with their only defeat in that time coming against Manchester City. They have scored 20 goals from chances equating to 21.4 xG in that time, but their lack of a potent finisher is well-documented. Other than the three relegated clubs, only Wolves scored fewer than Albion's 42 league goals last season. This has especially been a problem at home over the past two seasons. Across Brighton's last 39 home games, they have created chances equating to 65.7 xGF - an average of 1.68 per game - but have scored only 41 times, an underperformance of nearly 25 goals (24.7). Based on calculations, there was just a 0.03% chance that Potter's side would score 41 from the chances they created, with them having a greater probability of scoring exactly 90 times (0.1%).

Chelsea The lack of a striker has been put forward as a problem for Chelsea but the same was said before the expensive, well-publicised failure that was the signing of Romelu Lukaku. Thomas Tuchel's recent listing of the number of attacking midfielders available to him should the squad have no injury problems highlighted the fact that it is this area of the pitch his team holds enormous strength. They should be fine and do not need Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That might not stop them signing him though.

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace look superbly balanced under Patrick Vieira, they really do not need to do any business. The one area they potentially could is at right-back where they lack depth, hence the speculation that Aaron Wan-Bissaka may return to Selhurst on loan from Manchester United, where he is seemingly out of favour.

Everton Frank Lampard has said Everton are looking for a striker, which is no surprise given their complete lack of threat without the seemingly perennially injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon have been the centre-forwards of choice so far. Signing a striker could see develop as their defensive solidity has been better than expected under pragmatic Lampard. Armando Broja has been mooted but it's unclear whether Chelsea are willing to let the Albanian, who spent last season on loan at Southampton, leave the club either permanently or on loan. Any move for him could hinge on Chelsea completing a striker signing of their own.

Fulham It was clear from their opening game against Liverpool, when making 153 pressing actions and narrowly missing out on victory, that this is a different Fulham to the one we have previously seen in the top flight. They carried that strong opening in to their next two matches, away at Wolves and at home to Brentford, to collect four further points and despite losing their creative spark Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool in the summer their average of 1.93 xGF per game shows they been causing teams problems. But they are still shipping too many chances themselves. Centre-back should be a priority with Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo not solid enough.

Leeds Leeds have now fully adopted the intricacies of Jesse Marsch's system following on from his abrupt arrival last season. With a full pre-season under their belts and a few new faces at Elland Road it has allowed Marsch to use his preferred 4-2-2-2 focusing on swarming over their opponents in the press - completely different to the man-for-man favoured by Marcelo Bielsa. They look well-set for the season but could perhaps do with a back-up striker as Patrick Bamford seems unable to shake off persistent injury problems.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford continues to struggle with injuries

Leicester This is a short one, but not because Leicester are not in need of players. Brendan Rodgers' team has been trending downwards on underlying metrics for close to 18 months now and there is little sign of that turning around, especially when the only transfer talk coming out of the King Power revolves around potential outgoings. Their first-choice starting XI is full of quality but you can't hide from the data - especially not if any of Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans or James Maddison leave before 23:00 BST on September 1.

Liverpool It is no secret that Liverpool require midfield reinforcements. They were torn apart by Manchester United while fielding a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Harvey Elliot. Speculation that the Reds are waiting until next summer to strengthen in that position by signing Jude Bellingham means it is highly unlikely any business will be completed at Anfield before the window closes. But the stats without Thiago or Naby Keita are frightening:

Man City Not much to say. They'll take some stopping.

Man Utd Too much to say. They'll take some fixing.

ALSO READ: Who should stay and who should go?

Newcastle Eddie Howe will be delighted with the business Newcastle have done this summer but if we were to highlight one position they could strengthen it would be left-back. Dan Burn is not really suited for the role for Newcastle's aspirations and the solid yet unspectacular Matt Targett seems to be injured a lot.

Nottingham Forest No signings left to make, they've already signed everyone.

Southampton Only three teams conceded more goals in the Premier League than Southampton last season and only four allowed more expected goals against (xGA). Conceding seven times in their opening three league games this season is an indication little has changed on that front, which suggests a central defender and defensive midfielder could be required.

Tottenham Tottenham look to have one of the most balanced squads in the Premier League following a summer in which Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster have arrived at the club.

West Ham

Central midfield is the obvious area West Ham needed to strengthen with Tomas Soucek looking a little off the pace now and Declan Rice expected to do too much as a result. They appear to be looking to do so by targeting Lucas Paqueta, whose potential arrival should give them more threat from midfield. Should that deal go through, alongside the impressive signings of Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca it should help David Moyes turn around what has been a worrying dip in performance levels stretching back to just after the midpoint of last season.

Wolves There doesn't seem to me be too much wrong with Wolves, and their summer business has been pretty good, but creativity has been a problem early in the season.