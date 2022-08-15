Aston Villa have confirmed Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon during their 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday and is unlikely to play again this season.
The 29-year-old defender only joined from Sevilla for £26m in the summer.
His performances for the Spanish club last season saw him linked with several clubs during recent transfer windows and he was expected to make a big impact at Villa Park.
A statement from the club read: “Aston Villa can confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles tendon.
"The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme.”