Diego Carlos may not play again this season
Aston Villa's Diego Carlos ruptures Achilles and could miss rest of season

By Sporting Life
11:47 · MON August 15, 2022

Aston Villa have confirmed Diego Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon during their 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday and is unlikely to play again this season.

The 29-year-old defender only joined from Sevilla for £26m in the summer.

His performances for the Spanish club last season saw him linked with several clubs during recent transfer windows and he was expected to make a big impact at Villa Park.

A statement from the club read: “Aston Villa can confirm Diego Carlos has ruptured his Achilles tendon.

"The player will require surgery and will then begin his rehabilitation programme.”

FOOTBALL TIPS