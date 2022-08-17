Aubameyang's odds have tumbled in a matter of hours, with prices as big as 20/1 available on Wednesday morning for the move to happen.

The Old Trafford club are looking to add further players to Erik ten Hag's side before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Their summer window has so far seen them bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martínez, but the long-running saga surrounding Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong appears like it will end without his signature.

Alongside that, there is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future - with Chelsea seeing their odds cut drastically on Tuesday to sign the forward.