Manchester United have been backed into 13/8 joint-favourites to complete the signing of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Aubameyang's odds have tumbled in a matter of hours, with prices as big as 20/1 available on Wednesday morning for the move to happen.
The Old Trafford club are looking to add further players to Erik ten Hag's side before the August 31 transfer deadline.
Their summer window has so far seen them bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martínez, but the long-running saga surrounding Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong appears like it will end without his signature.
Alongside that, there is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future - with Chelsea seeing their odds cut drastically on Tuesday to sign the forward.
Odds correct at 1625 BST (17/08/22)
The Blues also find themselves at 13/8 to bring the former Arsenal striker to Stamford Bridge over the next couple of weeks.
Multiple players have been linked with a move to United, and it seems apparent that there are hopes of a forward arriving before the end of the month.
Matheus Cunha has been one of the most recent, although he remains a short 4/9 to stay at Atletico Madrid beyond the deadline.
Aubameyang netted 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances following his switch from the Gunners in January - that coming from an xG total of 9.29.
He also scored twice from 3.59 xG in the Europa League. Despite a strong record during his short stint at the club, a move back to the Premier League appears to be a possibility.
