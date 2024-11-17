His job to lose. Perfect interview. Convenient, safe option. Inevitable.

"It's given the staff and myself the confidence that we can do the job"



"It's given the staff and myself the confidence that we can do the job," said Carsley, when asked if he now has ambitions to be a senior international coach. "I think that was a big thing, you always doubt yourself, whether you can do it or not. We often speak about there being a lot of England managers sat in the house, picking the team and picking the squad. "To have the responsibility to do that, and the trust from my bosses, has been a massive boost of confidence." That doesn't sound like a man about to pitch up at the Coventry Building Society Arena for a season of Championship toil; if you've backed him to be the next Sky Blues manager, probably time to cash out.

Everything that happened during Carsley's period in interim charge has helped bolster an already justifiable claim for the role. Perversely, even the spate of withdrawals for the final round of key fixtures worked to the advantage of the man who will soon return to his day job as Under-21s boss. Despite such a decimated squad, Carsley insisted on leaving Harry Kane on the bench in Greece to both show he has a plan for life after England’s greatest striker, and that he is capable of having uncomfortable conversations with established star players.

Harry Kane admitted to being shocked when he was left out for England's trip to Greece

He then oversaw a team who delivered a game plan rid of the shortcomings that saw them shocked by the same opponents a month earlier; even in that defeat, Carsley showed the kind of boldness in selection that Gareth Southgate was so criticised for lacking. And when Taylor Harwood-Bellis stepped off the bench against Ireland, he became the eighth different player to make his debut under England's interim manager, and the fourth to score their first senior international goal.

Thomas Tuchel starts as England boss in January

When a fully-fit squad is available for Thomas Tuchel, it feels highly unlikely Kane won’t be his focal point, while many of the new caps will return to the role of second, third or even fourth fiddle. But should the German - or the FA - decide at the end his 18-month contract that that's enough, his temporary predecessor will have more than prepared the ground to pick up where he left off. Large swathes remain true should the unthinkable happen and renowned short-term-ist Tuchel stay beyond his initial deal, he should then simply be grateful Carsley started the transition period on his behalf.

Will Lee Carsley be the coach who transitions England from the Harry Kane to Jude Bellingham-focused era?