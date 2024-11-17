The 17th and final fixture of a year that saw the national team reach another European Championship final marked the end of the Under-21s coach’s six-game stint as Gareth Southgate’s stand-in.

Thomas Tuchel begins his quest to win the 2026 World Cup in the new year and takes over on the back of Nations League elevation after Carsley oversaw a comfortable win against the country he represented as a player.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s Ireland had started well and frustrated England in the first half, only to spiral after Scales received his second yellow card for bringing down Jude Bellingham in the box shortly after half-time.

Captain Harry Kane, back in the starting line-up, struck home the resulting penalty, with Anthony Gordon then lashing in and Conor Gallagher scoring from close range just as Group B2 rivals Greece took the lead in Finland.

Substitute Jarrod Bowen netted with his first touch and fellow introduction Taylor Harwood-Bellis completed a dream debut by heading in to wrap up a win that saw Carsley’s men top the pool.

Greece finished level on 15 points but England’s 3-0 win in Athens on Thursday meant they boasted a superior head-to-head record.