Jarrad Branthwaite becomes ninth player to withdraw from England squad

The Euro 2024 runners-up have had to deal with a variety of players pulling out of the Nations League double-header away to Greece and against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer pulled out of the initial selection on Monday, as did Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill and Aaron Ramsdale.

Branthwaite was among five players brought into the squad but the Everton centre-back has had to sit out training and now withdrawn.

Quansah stepped up from the England Under-21s for Tuesday and Wednesday’s training sessions, with the uncapped Liverpool defender now replacing him.

Interim boss Lee Carsley said: “Jarrad stayed behind. Jarell has replaced him, so great opportunity for him.

“Jarrad had a slight issue that he’s had in the past, so we were never going to take any chances with him. Again it’s a good opportunity for Jarell.”

