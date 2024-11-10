Next Coventry manager odds: Frank Lampard odds-on to replace Mark Robins

Mark Robins was sacked on Thursday, bringing an end to his seven-year spell in charge of the club. He was at the time the Sky Bet EFL's longest-serving manager.

Lampard has been out of work since returning to Chelsea for a second managerial spell during the latter part of 2022/23, serving as interim between the reigns of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

Should the former Chelsea and England midfielder be appointed, he would take charge of a Coventry side currently 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table, only a point above the relegation zone after 15 games.