Next Coventry manager odds: Frank Lampard odds-on to replace Mark Robins

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is odds-on to become the new Coventry manager.
Mark Robins was sacked on Thursday, bringing an end to his seven-year spell in charge of the club. He was at the time the Sky Bet EFL's longest-serving manager.
Lampard has been out of work since returning to Chelsea for a second managerial spell during the latter part of 2022/23, serving as interim between the reigns of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.
Should the former Chelsea and England midfielder be appointed, he would take charge of a Coventry side currently 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table, only a point above the relegation zone after 15 games.
Odds correct at 1950 GMT (10/11/24)
