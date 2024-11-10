Sporting Life
Frank Lampard

Next Coventry manager odds: Frank Lampard odds-on to replace Mark Robins

By Sporting Life
19:57 · SUN November 10, 2024

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is odds-on to become the new Coventry manager.

Mark Robins was sacked on Thursday, bringing an end to his seven-year spell in charge of the club. He was at the time the Sky Bet EFL's longest-serving manager.

Lampard has been out of work since returning to Chelsea for a second managerial spell during the latter part of 2022/23, serving as interim between the reigns of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

Should the former Chelsea and England midfielder be appointed, he would take charge of a Coventry side currently 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table, only a point above the relegation zone after 15 games.

Next Permanent Coventry manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Frank Lampard - 4/9
  • Robbie Keane - 10/3
  • Matt Bloomfield - 10/1
  • John Eustace - 12/1
  • Lee Carsley, Steven Schumacher - 12/1

Odds correct at 1950 GMT (10/11/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

