Next Coventry manager odds: Mark Robins sacked after seven years in charge

Coventry have sacked manager Mark Robins, bringing an end to his seven-year spell in charge of the club.

The Sky Blues sit 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table, with goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone after 14 games. In a statement, the club outlined: "There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team. "The Club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly. "The performance of the team over an extended period however have just not been good enough and as such the board of the Club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership."

Robins oversaw Coventry revolution Robins spell at Coventry was a hugely successful one following his return in March 2017. He previously held the position from September 2012 and February 2013 before he departed for Huddersfield. The 2016/17 campaign delivered the EFL Trophy following victory over Oxford in the final. They would achieve promotion from Sky Bet League Two via the play-offs the season after. In 2019/20, the Sky Blues won the Sky Bet League One title and established themselves as a Championship side.

An appearance in the play-off final in 2023 saw them come within a penalty shootout away from the Premier League, although Luton were successful on that occasion. Just under 12 months later, they were back at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United where penalties denied them once again. However, Victor Torp's last minute effort in extra-time, which would have booked their spot in the final, was ruled out by VAR for offside. The current campaign has been a tough one but it looked as if Robins' side had turned the corner with two wins and a draw in the three games leading up to Wednesday's home defeat to Derby. In terms of his replacement, Coventry clarified: "The Club will take its time to appoint a successor to Mark, although the position will be that of Head Coach working within the new structure set up by the Club over the last two years."