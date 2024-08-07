Sporting Life
Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley expected to take interim charge of England for Nations league

By Alex James
16:58 · WED August 07, 2024

Lee Carsley looks to be the FA's choice as England's interim manager for fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month.

The search for Gareth Southgate's replacement - which Carsley is expected to be a permanent candidate for - remains ongoing following the national team boss' resignation two days after defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Carsley is a former Premier League midfielder and the current England under-21s manager. Last summer, he led them to a first European Championship victory in 39 years.

The Football Association has not commented on any potential candidates or plans for next month’s matches.

In a statement in July, chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Our UEFA Nations League campaign starts in September and we have an interim solution in place if it is needed.”

The next England squad is due to be named on August 29th.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS