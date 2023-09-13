Transfer rumours and football gossip: 777 group, Andre Gomes, Jesse Lingard, Trevoh Chalobah

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of government pressure on the Premier League due to 777's interest in Everton.

The Premier League is reportedly facing pressure from worried figures in government over the 777 group's potential acquisition of Everton. (Daily Telegraph) Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho has now deleted his statement on Twitter claiming he was being scapegoated at Old Trafford. (The Sun) Cole Palmer's decision to leave Manchester City was reportedly made after the promise of more chances at Chelsea. (Daily Mail) Forest are reportedly set to seek a loan exit for forward Emmanuel Dennis, with Turkish sides Adana Demirspor and Istanbul Basaksehir both interested. (Daily Express)