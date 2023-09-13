Transfer rumours and football gossip: 777 group, Andre Gomes, Jesse Lingard, Trevoh Chalobah

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of government pressure on the Premier League due to 777's interest in Everton.
The Premier League is reportedly facing pressure from worried figures in government over the 777 group's potential acquisition of Everton. (Daily Telegraph)
Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho has now deleted his statement on Twitter claiming he was being scapegoated at Old Trafford. (The Sun)
Cole Palmer's decision to leave Manchester City was reportedly made after the promise of more chances at Chelsea. (Daily Mail)
Forest are reportedly set to seek a loan exit for forward Emmanuel Dennis, with Turkish sides Adana Demirspor and Istanbul Basaksehir both interested. (Daily Express)
The FA will reportedly resist any moves from the Republic of Ireland to appoint England U21 boss Lee Carsley, in the event that current Ireland boss Stephen Kenny gets the sack. (The Independent)
Barcelona's financial troubles have taken a new turn, with president Joan Laporta reportedly liable for a £17.2m guarantee due to the failure of an investor to guarantee necessary funds to get the license for the club to compete in La Liga this season. (Daily Telegraph)
Chelsea legend John Terry has admitted that he held discussions about a move to join Al Shabab. (The Sun)
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who spent last season on loan at Lille, is reportedly attracting late interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United are reportedly prioritising a contract extension for Facundo Pellistri in the coming weeks. (Daily Mirror)
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has been reportedly deemed as surplus to requirements and could be frozen out from the side. (Evening Standard)
