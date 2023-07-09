‘I knew I was going to save it’ – England’s James Trafford on penalty heroics

The 20-year-old Burnley-bound Manchester City goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at Sky Bet League One Bolton, repelled Spain skipper Abel Ruiz’s stoppage-time spot-kick and then blocked substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up to ensure Curtis Jones’ goal was enough to secure a 1-0 final victory at the Batumi Arena.

Trafford told UEFA TV: “I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen and, when it was a penalty, I knew I was going to save it, so it was pretty easy, to be honest.

“I told all my mates back home I was going to save one.”