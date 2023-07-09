‘I knew I was going to save it’ – England’s James Trafford on penalty heroics

James Trafford claimed he knew he was going to save the penalty which clinched European Under-21 Championship glory for England.
The 20-year-old Burnley-bound Manchester City goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at Sky Bet League One Bolton, repelled Spain skipper Abel Ruiz’s stoppage-time spot-kick and then blocked substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up to ensure Curtis Jones’ goal was enough to secure a 1-0 final victory at the Batumi Arena.
Trafford told UEFA TV: “I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen and, when it was a penalty, I knew I was going to save it, so it was pretty easy, to be honest.
“I told all my mates back home I was going to save one.”
Trafford’s heroics, which came after defender Levi Colwill had been penalised for his challenge on Ruiz following a VAR review six minutes into added time, provided a memorable conclusion to a hard-fought contest as England claimed the title for the third time and the first since 1984, denying the Spaniards a record sixth triumph.
His clean sheet meant Lee Carsley’s men did not concede a single goal at the finals, a feat never before achieved.
Trafford said: “It means a lot for us, the record, because it will take a massive effort to get broken. But we’re a very good team and we believe that no-one can score against us and we showed it.”
England, watched by senior boss Gareth Southgate in Georgia, had to survive a late onslaught as Spain fought desperately for a way back into the game, but battled manfully to reach their goal.