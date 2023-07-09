Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
England goalkeeper James Trafford saves a penalty from Spain's Abel Ruiz

‘I knew I was going to save it’ – England’s James Trafford on penalty heroics

By Sporting Life
11:47 · SUN July 09, 2023

James Trafford claimed he knew he was going to save the penalty which clinched European Under-21 Championship glory for England.

The 20-year-old Burnley-bound Manchester City goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at Sky Bet League One Bolton, repelled Spain skipper Abel Ruiz’s stoppage-time spot-kick and then blocked substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up to ensure Curtis Jones’ goal was enough to secure a 1-0 final victory at the Batumi Arena.

Trafford told UEFA TV: “I told everyone this morning I was going to save a pen and, when it was a penalty, I knew I was going to save it, so it was pretty easy, to be honest.

“I told all my mates back home I was going to save one.”

Trafford’s heroics, which came after defender Levi Colwill had been penalised for his challenge on Ruiz following a VAR review six minutes into added time, provided a memorable conclusion to a hard-fought contest as England claimed the title for the third time and the first since 1984, denying the Spaniards a record sixth triumph.

His clean sheet meant Lee Carsley’s men did not concede a single goal at the finals, a feat never before achieved.

Trafford said: “It means a lot for us, the record, because it will take a massive effort to get broken. But we’re a very good team and we believe that no-one can score against us and we showed it.”

England, watched by senior boss Gareth Southgate in Georgia, had to survive a late onslaught as Spain fought desperately for a way back into the game, but battled manfully to reach their goal.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS