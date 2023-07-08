England beat Spain to win European Under-21 Championship

England have won the European Under-21 Championship for the first time since 1984 with a 1-0 victory over Spain in the final in Georgia.

James Trafford was England's hero after saving a 96th-minute penalty to clinch victory.

The Manchester City keeper, who is on the verge of a £19m move to Burnley, dived to his right to deny Spain captain Abel Ruiz and then also saved Aimar Oroz’s follow-up.

It meant a fiery encounter was ultimately settled by Cole Palmer’s deflected free-kick in first-half stoppage time, a goal eventually awarded to Curtis Jones.

