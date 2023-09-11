Everton are close to a takeover after Miami-based 77 Partners agree deal

The Toffees, who have been struggling financially for some time, are set to be sold only a month after talks with another suitor collapsed.

The takeover will bring an end to the tenure of owner Farhad Moshiri, who first invested in 2016.

Sean Dyche's side sit 18th in the Premier League after collecting just one point from their first four games of the new season.

The news will be celebrated around the blue half of Merseyside given the disarray at the club, narrowly escaping relegation in both of the last two seasons on the pitch, while allegedly breaching financial fair play rules off the pitch.