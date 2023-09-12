Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jurgen Klopp, Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Diomande, Sofyan Amrabat

Following the sacking of Hansi Flick, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly top of Germany's wish list as the next boss, however, Klopp is set to turn them down. (The Sun)
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has made clear his desire to cap Elliot Anderson and also refused to rule out a move for Harvey Barnes following the friendly against England today. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United new signing Sofyan Amrabat will reportedly sign an extension on his contract with Fiorentina if the Red Devils fail to exercise their buy option next summer. (The Sun)
Gary Lineker has revealed that he recommended Emma Hayes to Leicester City's board this summer to become the new Foxes manager. (The Sun)
Jadon Sancho reportedly faces a losing battle to salvage his Manchester United career. (Daily Star)
Arsenal are reportedly looking to revive interest in Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande in the upcoming January transfer window. (Daily Mail)
Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos is reportedly set to be dismissed by Poland. (The Sun)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has insisted that failure is not an option in his bid to takeover Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)
Leicester City and Australia defender Harry Souttar has revealed his time at the club has been "tough" following his failure to secure a loan spell away on deadline day. (Daily Record)
Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent has reportedly been challenged to up his game and reclaim his starting spot at the Turkish giants. (Scottish Sun)
