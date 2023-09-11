Scotland vs England betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Scotland vs England 1pt Scotland win-or-draw double chance at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Can you have a competitive friendly? The meeting between Scotland and England at Hampden Park is probably as close as you are going to get, Steve Clarke certainly thinks so anyway. The Tartan Army are on the cusp of Euro 2024 qualification, they only require two more points from their last three qualifiers but will also clinch a place at Euro 2024 if Norway and Georgia draw on Tuesday evening.

Under Clarke’s tenure, Scotland have risen 20 places to 30th in the FIFA world rankings. So, perhaps the gulf between them and the Three Lions is not as large as the odds suggest.

Scotland's John McGinn celebrates his goal in Cyprus

Backing against Scotland, at home, vs England, when they have won their last five games on the spin? No thank you. Clarke’s side come into this clash with a 100% record in European 2024 qualifying. Cyprus were their latest opponents and the Tartan Army cruised to a 3-0 victory against Group A’s basement boys moving the Scots nine points clear of Spain who are in second. For context, Clarke’s side were 14/1 to win the group on March 22nd and 7/4 to qualify for Euro 2024. While Scotland extended their 100% record, England’s was ended at the weekend by Ukraine. CLICK HERE to back Scotland win-or-draw double chance with Sky Bet At the prices available, Scotland WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is the bet.

Scott McTominay celebrates his second goal against Spain

What happens to Scott McTominay in a Scotland shirt? The midfielder tops the charts for goals scored in European Qualifying with six. He has hit back-to-back braces against Cyprus and Spain then found the net against Georgia and Cyprus. With minutes of a premium domestically, McTominay will be keen to impress against an England team made up almost exclusively of Premier League players. Score prediction: Scotland 2-0 England (Sky Bet odds: 22/1)

Team news

Harry Maguire with a look of dejection in England's game against Ukraine

The hosts don't have any fresh injury concerns but Clarke may shuffle his deck here. Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes could return to their XI after dropping to the bench against Cyprus. Gareth Southgate may give opportunities to Conor Gallagher in central midfield. He may also look to freshen in central defence with Levi Colwill coming in alongside Harry Maguire. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford could come into replace James Maddison.

Predicted line-ups Scotland: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Pateerson, Armstrong, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Dykes England: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford

