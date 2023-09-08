Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay opened the scoring after just six minutes before further goals from Ryan Porteous and Aston Villa captain John McGinn before the half-hour settled the game as a contest.

Steve Clarke's side have now won all five of their matches in Group A and sit nine points clear of Spain, who thrashed Georgia 7-1 in Tbilisi.

Scotland do not play another qualifier until October, when they face Spain in Seville.

Clarke's men are next in action against England in a friendly at Hampden on Tuesday.