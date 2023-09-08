Scotland won 3-0 in Cyprus to maintain their 100% start to Euro 2024 qualifying and move within two points of qualification for next summer's finals.
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay opened the scoring after just six minutes before further goals from Ryan Porteous and Aston Villa captain John McGinn before the half-hour settled the game as a contest.
Steve Clarke's side have now won all five of their matches in Group A and sit nine points clear of Spain, who thrashed Georgia 7-1 in Tbilisi.
Scotland do not play another qualifier until October, when they face Spain in Seville.
Clarke's men are next in action against England in a friendly at Hampden on Tuesday.
