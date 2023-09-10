Sporting Life
Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany boss

Hansi Flick sacked as Germany boss after Japan thrashing

By Sporting Life
16:14 · SUN September 10, 2023

Hansi Flick has been sacked as Germany boss just eight months before the country hosts Euro 2024.

He had been under mounting pressure vent before their 4-1 home thrashing by Japan on Saturday, a fourth defeat in five games.

Germany failed to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup last year and lost to England in the last 16 of the Euros in the summer of 2021.

Flick, 58, leaves the role having won just 12 of his 25 matches in charge.

That record is truly laid bare by the fact the former Bayern Munich manager won his opening eight matches as Germany head coach.

FOOTBALL TIPS