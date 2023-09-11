Transfer rumours and football gossip: Marco Verratti, Nayef Aguerd, Wayne Rooney

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports Marco Verratti has reached a verbal agreement to join Al Arabi.

According to reports, Marco Verratti is set to sign for Al Arabi in the Qatar Stars League after a verbal agreement has been reached. (Daily Mail) Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd and ahead of potential bids next summer. (The Sun) Amid speculation linking him to Birmingham City, Wayne Rooney will have to wait until the end of the MLS season to find out if DC United are willing to extend his contract as manager. (Daily Telegraph)

Kyle Walker was convinced twice by England manager Gareth Southgate not to retire from international football. (The Sun) Southgate also admitted that England thought about trying to convince Brighton frontman Evan Ferguson to switch allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to the Three Lions (Daily Mirror), while also trying to snap up Elliot Anderson from Steve Clarke's Scotland. (Daily Record) England's supremo has tipped Harry Maguire to feature more for his club Manchester United in the upcoming weeks. This is despite a mixed display against Ukraine on Saturday in which he was carded. (Daily Mirror)

Comments made by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp means he will not be considered for the role following Hansi Flick's dismissal. (Daily Mirror) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected the chance to take over Norway's women's team. (Daily Mirror) John Obi Mikel has quipped that Chelsea need to 'bring back' some of the club's retired stars (Daily Mail). Hibernian have named Nick Montgomery as their new manager. A £50,000 compensation deal has landed the 41-year-old from Aussie A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners. (The Scottish Sun)