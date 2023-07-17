Harry Maguire next club odds: Where next for Manchester United defender?

Harry Maguire's career is at a cross-roads.

The Manchester United defender was recently stripped of the captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag and has effectively lost his spot in the starting XI, due to the arrival and excellent performances of Argentine international Lisandro Martinez. With the Euros coming up next summer and his starting spot in Gareth Southgate's XI under increasing pressure, the time is ticking for Maguire to make a decision. How has Maguire lost his place? Before Ten Hag's arrival, Maguire had always been first-choice at left centre-back but since Martinez's arrival, he's fallen down the ranks and now become a fourth or fifth choice centre-back. It is particularly telling that during parts of the season that Martinez was unavailable, Ten Hag chose to field Luke Shaw in that role instead of Maguire, which ultimately worked to the team's benefit with Shaw performing extremely well in an unfamiliar role. Mistakes are part of parcel of ball-playing centre backs and their style of play, but with Maguire those mistakes have been frequent. United's 4-0 debacle against Brentford is a prime example of a circumstance where Maguire's decline was there for all to see. With Martinez occupying left centre-back, Maguire was playing on the right and he never looked comfortable. The angles he was receiving, the passes he tried to make, he was never able to replicate what he showed on the left, meaning there was no future for him in the starting XI.

His general quality of performance declined over time, with his numbers for ball progression dropping season on season. This overall downturn now puts into question whether he can still be deployed in a back four system or whether it's time for him to consider switching to a side playing a back three. The physical toll of being first choice for both club and country is immense and the after effects of what can happen to a player because of that is clearly evident in Maguire. Just eight starts in the Premier League underlines where Maguire's stock currently lies and why it is probably best for him to move on. Who could sign Harry Maguire? Maguire has been linked with a handful of clubs, and at the age of 30, his next move could very well be the last big move he gets at the top level. It is in his best interest to secure a transfer where his strengths could still be of value, thereby not only ensuring that he gets regular minutes but that he also keeps his place in Southgate's England side. There are a few interested parties amongst Premier League sides who have enquired for his services but not all of them may be the right fit for him.

Ultimately, Maguire could still be a useful player for most teams, however, he has fallen below the necessary quality for a side with title aspirations. On top of that, it is simply not worth it for a team like Manchester United to compensate for his weaknesses.

Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are the latest to be linked with Maguire this window. The Blues have five centre backs on their books including the experienced Thiago Silva and youngster Levi Colwill who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. Given that Colwill is a left-sided option, replacing him with Maguire in the short term could yet be of use to Pochettino, who could choose between fielding a back five or a back four depending on the personnel. Maguire would certainly be a good fit for the former. Tottenham Ange Postecoglou's side are also another that have been linked. A left-sided option at centre back is definitely something that Spurs need given that Ben Davies is the only one who could potentially fill that role in a back four. However, given Maguire's physical decline and inability to manage spaces in wide areas, his fit for Spurs is questionable at the very least, despite the obvious benefits that come from his ability with the ball. Newcastle Eddie Howe's Newcastle are also reportedly in the mix for Maguire. The Magpies will be competing in the Champions League this season, so bringing quality in depth has to be paramount in terms of priorities for recruitment. Though Fabian Schar has performed admirably alongside Sven Botman, the addition of Maguire could be an interesting move. Even at right centre back, Maguire arguably brings more value than the Swiss international and in Howe's system which is more centred around being direct and less about patience in possession, Maguire could fit in well. West Ham The Hammers have already said goodbye to captain Declan Rice this window which will undoubtedly leave a gap to be filled. Rice shouldered a great deal of responsibility in terms of ball progression and was a leader for the side. Both of those things are areas in which Maguire has a great deal of experience. David Moyes's side make a particularly good fit for him given their tendency to sit deep and play on the counter, therefore meaning less responsibility on the ball to play in higher areas for centre backs. This could be a good thing for Maguire, to play deeper on the pitch and not get dragged out to duels in wide areas.