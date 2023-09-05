Evan Ferguson ruled out of Republic of Ireland fixtures due to injury

It comes after the 18-year-old injured his knee during the Seagulls' 3-1 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ferguson netted all three goals for the home side, but it came at a cost as he will now sit out the international fixtures.

In a statement, the Football Association of Ireland said: "Ferguson reported for international duty on Sunday but after assessment from the Ireland medical team, Ferguson has been ruled out of both fixtures."

They face France in Paris on Thursday before returning to Dublin to take on the Netherlands on Sunday.