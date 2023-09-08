Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mary Earps, Jadon Sancho, Antonio Nusa, Jota

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including updates on the situation of Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Manchester United are no closer to agreeing a new contract with Mary Earps, with Arsenal still intent on signing the Lionesses keeper before next week’s deadline. (Daily Mail) United are preparing for Earps’ exit, with Australia keeper Mackenzie Arnold leading their shortlist. (Daily Mirror) A proposed Jadon Sancho loan move to Al-Ettifaq has fallen through after Manchester United inserted a £50m obligation to buy the winger next summer. (Daily Mirror) United were not cleared to go public with Sancho's fight against mental health difficulties last season. Erik ten Hag revealed the winger was struggling in a press conference last term. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are still showing interest in Antonio Nusa despite having a £23m deadline day bid for the player rejected by Club Brugge. (Evening Standard) The Premier League have brought in rules to make sure cases related to financial discipline are dealt with quickly to provide "clarity" around potential sanctions or points deductions. (The Athletic) Fulham are holding talks with Harrison Reed over a new deal. (Evening Standard) There is no chance Europe's clubs would grant Saudi Pro League teams a place in the UEFA Champions League, according to Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (Daily Telegraph) Paper Talk: Thursday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer After Tyler Adams’ departure from Leeds United, chief executive Angus Kinnear has questioned the way the United States midfielder "handled" the exit. (The Athletic) Potentially becoming part of a new regulator’s brief, leading Premier League clubs have asked the government to block nation states from owning English football teams. (The Guardian) In a much-anticipated return to the sport, former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is set to launch an advisory service alongside the club's ex-director of research, Ian Graham. (The Athletic) According to reports, Jota could be excluded from Al-Ittihad's squad, leaving the former Celtic player in limbo. (Daily Record)