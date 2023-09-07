Transfer rumours and football gossip: Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay, Eden Hazard

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of an 'official offer' from a Saudi Arabia club for out-of-favour Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho has reportedly been given an escape route out of Manchester United with a side from Saudi Arabia said to have submitted an 'official offer' for the winger. (Express) Sticking with the middle east for a moment, John Terry is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Shabab FC to make his managerial breakthrough. (Sun) Elsewhere on the managerial front, Graham Potter is one of the names on Lyon's shortlist to replace Laurent Blanc if they decide to make a change in the dugout, according to reports in France. (Mirror) But no such luck for Neil Lennon, who isn't believed to have made it to the final stage for the Hibs job as the Easter Road club prefer other options - with Nick Montgomery still the hot favourite. (Daily Record)

Back on the field, Fulham are likely to prioritise a January deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay if Joao Palhinha leaves for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich when the transfer window reopens. (Evening Standard) Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that retirement is edging closer in a new documentary series on the Belgian national team. (Daily Mail) Eric Dier has held talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by new head coach Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Telegraph) Hugo Lloris is in the same boat at Spurs as he faces a playing exile until January and a jarring end to his stellar 11-year Tottenham career. (Guardian) Paper Talk: Wednesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is set for a move to Qatar's Al Arabi after he was left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for the Champions League. (Daily Mail) Kepa Arrizabalaga decided to press ahead with a transfer to Real Madrid, despite the fact that Mauricio Pochettino had privately stressed that he wanted the Spaniard to remain as Chelsea's No 1 goalkeeper. (Mirror) The Premier League has brought in rules to fast-track financial disciplinary cases after anger among clubs that a charge against Everton was not dealt with last season and will only be heard next month. (Times) Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann could be set for a reunion with Lionel Messi in the United States at the end of the season after receiving numerous offers to play in MLS. (Express) A report out of Croatia claims that Borna Barisic is being targeted by Dinamo Zagreb. The 30-year old has now entered the final year of his Rangers contract which expires at the end of the current season. (Scottish Sun)