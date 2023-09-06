Transfer rumours and football gossip: Evan Ferguson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Philippe Coutinho

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports Manchester City are lining up a move for in-form Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly plotting to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson. (Independent) Across the city, Manchester United have opened talks over extending Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract following his progress under Erik ten Hag. (Telegraph) Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho is set to complete his departure from Aston Villa and join Qatari side Al-Duhail. (Express) Nicolas Pepe has been told to leave Arsenal while he still can or spend the rest of the season sitting on his hands. (Sun) Staying with the Gunners, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is under increasing pressure to keep his position as first-choice with David Raya in line for a run. (Daily Mail)