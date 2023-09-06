Sporting Life
Paper Talk graphic with Brighton's Evan Ferguson

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Evan Ferguson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Philippe Coutinho

By Sporting Life
09:59 · WED September 06, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports Manchester City are lining up a move for in-form Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly plotting to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson. (Independent)

Across the city, Manchester United have opened talks over extending Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract following his progress under Erik ten Hag. (Telegraph)

Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho is set to complete his departure from Aston Villa and join Qatari side Al-Duhail. (Express)

Nicolas Pepe has been told to leave Arsenal while he still can or spend the rest of the season sitting on his hands. (Sun)

Staying with the Gunners, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is under increasing pressure to keep his position as first-choice with David Raya in line for a run. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea were interested in signing Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in the summer, reports claim. (Sun)

Meanwhile, veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is said to have snubbed last-minute interest from Manchester United during the transfer window. (Daily Mail)

More Red Devils rumours as Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was reportedly keen to join before Friday's transfer deadline. (Express)

United discovered Sofyan Amrabat had a slight back injury before he completed a deadline day move to Old Trafford. (Mirror)

Jesper Lindstrom has revealed he turned down a move to Liverpool despite being a Reds supporter before joining Napoli from Eintracht Frankfurt last week. (Express)

Staying with the Reds, Ronald Koeman has blasted Ryan Gravenberch, insisting he is "not happy" with Liverpool's new signing refusing to play for Netherlands Under-21s. (Mirror)

Virgil van Dijk faces an additional one-match ban after audio from his sending-off against Newcastle was broadcast in the first episode of monthly programme Mic'd Up. (Sun)

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has reportedly been cleared to make his senior England debut after a scan confirmed he had not suffered an injury. (Daily Mail)

Rangers chairman John Bennett will resist calls to sack Michael Beale during the international break despite an outpouring of fan fury following the Old Firm defeat against Celtic. (Daily Record)

Hibernian will only have to pay a release clause of around £50,000 if they want to appoint current Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery. (Daily Record)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Southgate's port and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS