Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohamed Salah, Gareth Southgate, Jadon Sancho

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including word that Al-Ittihad will make a new bid of £215m for LIverpool's Mohamed Salah.
Al-Ittihad have flown representatives in to make one final bid to land Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on Thursday, offering £215m for the winger. (The Sun)
The FA believes it is possible Gareth Southgate could leave the England job after next summer's European Championship in Germany. Chiefs are open to exploring options for a replacement – including Pep Guardiola. (Daily Mail)
Chelsea were reportedly offered the chance to sign Jadon Sancho by Manchester United this summer as part of a swap deal. (Daily Express)
Sancho’s timekeeping has reportedly exasperated Manchester United staff, with his future now in doubt. (Daily Mail)
United made an offer for Sergio Ramos during the transfer window, but their one-year contract proposal was rejected by the defender, who has since joined Sevilla. (The Sun)
Despite being linked with an exit to Turkish side Fenerbahce, Jorginho’s agent has rubbished talk of a move away from Arsenal. (Daily Express)
Manchester United will lose Andre Onana to the Africa Cup of Nations in January if Cameroon qualify after the keeper confirmed he was coming out of international retirement. (Daily Telegraph)
Poised to sign forward Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge on deadline day, Chelsea’s attempt fell through after Ian Maatsen rejected a permanent deal to Burnley. (The Sun)
According to reports, Manchester United are trying to offload Donny van de Beek. (The Sun)
If David Moyes is satisfied that he is committed to the Hammers, West Ham will offer a contract to Jesse Lingard during the international break. (The Sun)
According to reports in Spain, Barcelona manager Xavi has extended his contract until June 2026. (The Mirror)
Paul Pogba has had yet another injury setback just weeks after making his long-awaited return to action with Juventus. (The Mirror)
After leaving Rangers at the end of last season, Alfredo Morelos has finally found a new club by joining Santos. (Scottish Sun)
Anderlecht are closing in on signing free agent goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (Daily Mail)
