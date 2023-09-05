Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohamed Salah, Gareth Southgate, Jadon Sancho

Al-Ittihad have flown representatives in to make one final bid to land Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on Thursday, offering £215m for the winger. (The Sun)

The FA believes it is possible Gareth Southgate could leave the England job after next summer's European Championship in Germany. Chiefs are open to exploring options for a replacement – including Pep Guardiola. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea were reportedly offered the chance to sign Jadon Sancho by Manchester United this summer as part of a swap deal. (Daily Express)

Sancho’s timekeeping has reportedly exasperated Manchester United staff, with his future now in doubt. (Daily Mail)

United made an offer for Sergio Ramos during the transfer window, but their one-year contract proposal was rejected by the defender, who has since joined Sevilla. (The Sun)