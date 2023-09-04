Transfer rumours and football gossip: Joao Palhinha, Demarai Gray, Mohamed Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has put his foot down and said that the Reds will not buckle under any interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in star winger Mohamed Salah. (The Times)

Joao Palhinha’s failed transfer from Fulham to Bayern Munich is reportedly only ‘postponed’, according to his brother and agent. (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix reportedly cut his wages in half to make a loan move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona possible last week. (Daily Express)

Manchester City are reportedly close to offering striker Erling Haaland a huge new contract, doubling his current salary at the club. (Daily Star)

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly said to have blocked a deadline-day move from Barcelona to take midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan. (Daily Express)

Everton winger Demarai Gray is reportedly in talks with Steven Gerrard to join the former Villa boss at Al Ettifaq, with Gray appearing to have fallen out with current Toffees boss Sean Dyche. (Daily Mail)

Reports from Turkey have suggested interest in Arsenal midfielder Jorginho from Fenerbahce, though an injury to Thomas Partey might change Mikel Arteta’s plans. (Daily Express)

Man Utd 'to be taken off market as Glazers now want £10bn' but American owners already have new sale date in mind. (The Sun)