Transfer rumours and football gossip: Sofyan Amrabat,

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Fulham are rivalling Manchester United for the signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

Fulham have made a last-ditch offer to scupper Manchester United's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat by making a £26m offer to take the Fiorentina midfielder on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy (Daily Mirror). Nottingham Forest are hopeful they will be able to break their transfer record on Deadline Day to bring in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for £30m (Daily Telegraph). Chelsea's demand for a £7m loan fee from Manchester United for Marc Cucurella led the Old Trafford side to move on to target Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon (Daily Mail). Reguilon has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of becoming the replacement for the injured Luke Shaw (The Sun).