Transfer rumours and football gossip: Sofyan Amrabat,

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Fulham are rivalling Manchester United for the signing of Sofyan Amrabat.
Fulham have made a last-ditch offer to scupper Manchester United's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat by making a £26m offer to take the Fiorentina midfielder on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy (Daily Mirror).
Nottingham Forest are hopeful they will be able to break their transfer record on Deadline Day to bring in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for £30m (Daily Telegraph).
Chelsea's demand for a £7m loan fee from Manchester United for Marc Cucurella led the Old Trafford side to move on to target Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon (Daily Mail).
Reguilon has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of becoming the replacement for the injured Luke Shaw (The Sun).
Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might get the chance to stay in London with Fulham making a late move to add him to their midfield options (Daily Mail).
Manchester United have failed in an effort to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to reports in France, with Fulham and Nottingham Forest also interested (The Sun).
Kylian Mbappe is ready to sign a new contract with PSG that will run until the summer of 2026, but it will include a release clause which can be activated in the 2024 summer window (Daily Mail).
Cole Palmer has completed his medical and will be announced as a Chelsea player as the club brace themselves for a late bid from Tottenham for Conor Gallagher (Daily Telegraph). Palmer is set to sign a seven-year deal when he completes his move from Manchester City to Chelsea (Daily Mail).
Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is close to agreeing terms on a loan move to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg (Daily Mail).
Fulham have made another late attempt to hijack Nottingham Forest's move for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi (Daily Mail).
Luke Shaw might not be back in Manchester United's first-team plans until the middle of November (Daily Mail).
