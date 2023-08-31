Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ansu Fati, Brighton, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern will offer up to £50m for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha while doubts are growing over their ability to complete a deal for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah (Daily Telegraph).

Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has agreed personal terms with Liverpool as the Dutchman seeks regular minutes (both Daily Mail).

Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool's resolve to keep Mohamed Salah with an offer worth just under £120m. The Saudi club believe the Egypt striker is keen on a move.

Atletico Madrid have revived talks with Tottenham over a loan deal for midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg with an obligation to buy, while Inter have made a loan approach for Spurs man Tanguy Ndombele (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are pressing on with their bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat despite having their initial loan offer of only £1.7m turned down by Fiorentina (Daily Mirror).

United are beating off competition from Chelsea to sign Benfica teenager Joao Neves and have made contact with Nice over a deal to sign centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo (The Sun).

Villarreal have rejected a loan offer from United for left-back Alfonso Pedraza, who is keen to stay in Spain (Daily Mirror).

Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella is open to a loan move to Old Trafford because of his "disappointment" over the chances he has been given in over a season at Chelsea (The Sun).

United are also in discussions with Galatasaray over a loan move for Donny van de Beek, while Luton are set to sign United defender Teden Mengi on a permanent deal (Daily Mail).

Brentford have resurrected talks with Nottingham Forest over Brennan Johnson, with the Bees also asking about West Ham target Hugo Ekitike at Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi (Daily Mail).

Fulham are hopeful of securing a £20m deal with Everton for forward Alex Iwobi (Daily Mail).