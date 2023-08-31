Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ansu Fati, Brighton, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports of Brighton hijacking Tottenham's loan move for Ansu Fati.
Brighton are set to hijack Tottenham's loan move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati (talkSPORT).
Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool's resolve to keep Mohamed Salah with an offer worth just under £120m. The Saudi club believe the Egypt striker is keen on a move.
Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has agreed personal terms with Liverpool as the Dutchman seeks regular minutes (both Daily Mail).
Bayern will offer up to £50m for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha while doubts are growing over their ability to complete a deal for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah (Daily Telegraph).
Atletico Madrid have revived talks with Tottenham over a loan deal for midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg with an obligation to buy, while Inter have made a loan approach for Spurs man Tanguy Ndombele (Daily Mail).
Manchester United are pressing on with their bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat despite having their initial loan offer of only £1.7m turned down by Fiorentina (Daily Mirror).
United are beating off competition from Chelsea to sign Benfica teenager Joao Neves and have made contact with Nice over a deal to sign centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo (The Sun).
Villarreal have rejected a loan offer from United for left-back Alfonso Pedraza, who is keen to stay in Spain (Daily Mirror).
Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella is open to a loan move to Old Trafford because of his "disappointment" over the chances he has been given in over a season at Chelsea (The Sun).
United are also in discussions with Galatasaray over a loan move for Donny van de Beek, while Luton are set to sign United defender Teden Mengi on a permanent deal (Daily Mail).
Brentford have resurrected talks with Nottingham Forest over Brennan Johnson, with the Bees also asking about West Ham target Hugo Ekitike at Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi (Daily Mail).
Fulham are hopeful of securing a £20m deal with Everton for forward Alex Iwobi (Daily Mail).
