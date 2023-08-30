Transfer rumours and football gossip: Emile Smith Rowe, Marc Cucurella, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Tavres

The Hammers are reportedly increasingly keen on Paris Saint-Germain youngster Hugo Ekitike and are also holding talks with Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto. (The Guardian)

Manchester United have reportedly found an agreement on personal terms in principle with Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella. (The Sun)

West Ham United have reportedly received an offer from a Saudi Pro League club for midfielder Pablo Fornals. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a first bid from Chelsea for youngster Emile Smith Rowe. (Daily Mail)

Former United star Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to re-sign with David Moyes' West Ham. However, the Hammers are prioritising a new striker first. (Daily Mirror)

Wolves are reportedly nearing a move for Paraguayan forward Enso Gonzalez from Club Libertad. (The Athletic)

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to walk away from a deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham could miss out on the signing of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi with AC Milan reportedly nearing a late summer deal for the Iran international. (Daily Express)

Former United youngster Adnan Januzaj has reportedly emerged as a target for Saudi Arabia outfit Al Tai. (Daily Mail)

Unai Emery and Aston Villa are reportedly in talks with Barcelona about a move for defender Clement Lenglet. (The Sun)

Forest are reportedly nearing the signings of defensive duo Murillo and Nuno Tavares. (The Athletic)

Liverpool's Nat Phillips is reportedly set to a complete a move away from Anfield before deadline day. (Daily Mirror)

Belgian internationals Michy Batshuayi and Divock Origi could be set for a return to Premier League football with reported interest from Forest and Burnley. (The Sun)

Brentford are reportedly considering a late move for Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi before the transfer window shuts. (Daily Mail)