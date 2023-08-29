Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohamed Salah, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Liverpool's Salah replacement.
Liverpool do not want to sell either Mohamed Salah or Joe Gomez to Al-Ittihad despite the Saudi Pro League side registering a strong interest in both (Daily Mail).
However, the Reds are targeting a move for former Chelsea star Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Salah should he depart (The Sun).
Joao Cancelo is close to completing a loan move to Barcelona that is likely to signal his full departure from Manchester City (The Guardian).
Tottenham Hotspur are getting closer to agreeing a £50m deal for Brennan Johnson with the Nottingham Forest forward preferring a move to Ange Postecoglou's side over Brentford (The Times).
Manchester United have offered Anthony Martial to Real Madrid for around £13m, according to reports (The Sun).
Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly set to announce his retirement at the age of 32 (Daily Mail).
Wolves are weighing up making a £20m bid for the Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Daily Telegraph).
Wolves are very keen to sign Manchester City's James McAtee but it would be treated separately to the deal for Matheus Nunes. Ajax, Sheffield United and Leicester City also like McAtee (Daily Mail).
Arsenal ace Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to stay at the Emirates despite recent interest from Saudi Arabia (The Sun).
Bayern Munich have begun to make moves in their pursuit of Trevoh Chalobah after opening discussions with Chelsea for the defender (Daily Mail).
Chelsea are targeting a shock move for Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Friday's transfer deadline day (The Sun).
Tottenham are looking to offload a number of their squad before Friday's 11pm deadline but defender Eric Dier would prefer to see out his contract if possible and leave as a free agent next year (Daily Mail).
West Ham's immediate priority is on bringing in another striker with technical director Tim Steidten in Brazil negotiating with Corinthians over the signing of forward Yuri Alberto, 22 (Daily Mail).
