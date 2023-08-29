Transfer rumours and football gossip: Mohamed Salah, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Liverpool's Salah replacement.

Liverpool do not want to sell either Mohamed Salah or Joe Gomez to Al-Ittihad despite the Saudi Pro League side registering a strong interest in both (Daily Mail). However, the Reds are targeting a move for former Chelsea star Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Salah should he depart (The Sun). Joao Cancelo is close to completing a loan move to Barcelona that is likely to signal his full departure from Manchester City (The Guardian). Tottenham Hotspur are getting closer to agreeing a £50m deal for Brennan Johnson with the Nottingham Forest forward preferring a move to Ange Postecoglou's side over Brentford (The Times).