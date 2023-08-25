Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Mohamed Salah, Matheus Nunes

The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports of Brentford bracing for Ivan Toney bids from a range of clubs.
Brentford value Ivan Toney at £80m and are bracing themselves for bids from Premier League clubs when he returns from his eight-month ban. (The Times)
Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League have renewed interest in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. It is thought the deal would make him the highest paid player in the world. (The Times)
After seeing an offer of around £47m rejected by Wolves, Manchester City are set to submit a second bid for midfielder Matheus Nunes. (Daily Telegraph)
City will walk away from the Nunes negotiation if they do not think it is value for money, though. (The Independent)
Real Sociedad lead the way in the pursuit to sign Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, with negotiations for a season-long loan ongoing. (The Sun)
Tottenham are not close on Nottingham Forest’s valuation of Brennan Johnson, who are not shifting from their £40m basic price. Chelsea remain interested in the 22-year-old forward. (The Independent)
Brentford have improved their offer for Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez with club-record £34.2m bid. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United are close to landing Jonny Evans in a one-year deal that will raise doubts about Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford. (Daily Telegraph)
Monaco are reportedly leading the race to sign Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, ahead of a range of interested parties, including Chelsea. (The Independent)
With Kenny Tete a possible departure, Fulham are thinking about a move for AZ Alkmaar defender Yukinari Sugawara. (Daily Mail)
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are pursuing Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. (Daily Express)
After returning to Benfica this summer, Angel Di Maria has revealed that he was offered 'crazy' wages by Saudi Pro League clubs. (Daily Mail)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.