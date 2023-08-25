Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Mohamed Salah, Matheus Nunes

Brentford value Ivan Toney at £80m and are bracing themselves for bids from Premier League clubs when he returns from his eight-month ban. (The Times)

Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League have renewed interest in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. It is thought the deal would make him the highest paid player in the world. (The Times)

After seeing an offer of around £47m rejected by Wolves, Manchester City are set to submit a second bid for midfielder Matheus Nunes. (Daily Telegraph)

City will walk away from the Nunes negotiation if they do not think it is value for money, though. (The Independent)

Real Sociedad lead the way in the pursuit to sign Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, with negotiations for a season-long loan ongoing. (The Sun)