Mo Salah next club odds: Al-Ittihad strongly interested in Liverpool winger

Reports suggest Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have renewed their strong interest in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.
Al-Ittihad made attempts to sign the Egyptian earlier in the transfer window, with Salah one of the top targets for the Saudi Pro League club this summer.
Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool last year, with two years remaining on that current deal.
He's still favoured to stay at Anfield according to the Sky Bet odds, however, up at 1/3 to stay with Liverpool and 9/4 to join any SPL side.
Odds correct 1745 BST (24/08/23) - to sign for before September 3
The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on September 7, almost a week after the Premier League's deadline of September 1.
