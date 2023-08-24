Sporting Life
Liverpool's Mo Salah

Mo Salah next club odds: Al-Ittihad strongly interested in Liverpool winger

By Sporting Life
17:50 · THU August 24, 2023

Reports suggest Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have renewed their strong interest in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Al-Ittihad made attempts to sign the Egyptian earlier in the transfer window, with Salah one of the top targets for the Saudi Pro League club this summer.

Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool last year, with two years remaining on that current deal.

He's still favoured to stay at Anfield according to the Sky Bet odds, however, up at 1/3 to stay with Liverpool and 9/4 to join any SPL side.

Mohamed Salah next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • To stay at Liverpool - 1/3
  • Any Saudi Pro League side - 9/4
  • PSG - 14/1
  • 40/1 bar

Odds correct 1745 BST (24/08/23) - to sign for before September 3

The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on September 7, almost a week after the Premier League's deadline of September 1.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS