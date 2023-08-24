Mo Salah next club odds: Al-Ittihad strongly interested in Liverpool winger

Al-Ittihad made attempts to sign the Egyptian earlier in the transfer window, with Salah one of the top targets for the Saudi Pro League club this summer.

Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool last year, with two years remaining on that current deal.

He's still favoured to stay at Anfield according to the Sky Bet odds, however, up at 1/3 to stay with Liverpool and 9/4 to join any SPL side.