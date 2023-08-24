Transfer rumours and football gossip: Sofyan Amrabat, Romelu Lukaku, Eberechi Eze

Romelu Lukaku’s chances of a move away from Chelsea grow increasingly slim meaning he could end up stranded at the club (Evening Standard).

Sofyan Amrabat has been left out of Fiorentina’s Europa Conference squad as speculation about his future at the club grows. The midfielder is targeted by Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool (Daily Mirror).

Following Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term injury , Manchester City are eyeing up moves for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze or Matheus Nunes of Wolves’ to bolster their midfield (Daily Telegraph).

According to reports, Leeds have offered a bid in the region of £10m for Joel Piroe. The Swansea frontman has scored 41 goals across his last two seasons in the Championship (Daily Mail).

A lengthy spell on the sidelines for Mason Mount could see Scott McTominay remain at Man Utd (Daily Telegraph).

Bayern Munich are monitoring Fulham right-back Kenny Tete (The Sun).

Sporting Lisbon’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is on Leicester City’s radar, the Ghanaian teenager played in the Champions League against Spurs last season (Daily Mail).

Due to a “tense conflict” with Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Karim Benzema could be dropped (The Sun).

According to reports, Arsenal must raise £100m in player sales this month as Monaco prepare an improved Folarin Balogun bid. Gabriel is also among a host of names the Gunners are considering selling (Daily Mail).

Jota could be set to be offered a transfer lifeline by the most unlikely of allies in former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (Daily Record).

Celtic have been told they won't get Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden for cheap as the Danes have slapped a fresh price tag on their prize asset (Daily Record).

Two of Ivan Toney's former Northampton team-mates have been charged with breaching FA gambling rules after sharing betting tips with the Brentford striker (Daily Mail).

Barcelona turned down a £225m Inter Milan bid for Lionel Messi in 2006, according to their club president Joan Laporta (The Sun).