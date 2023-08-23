Transfer rumours and football gossip: Sheikh Jassim, Sofyan Amrabat, Folarin Balogun, Eric Dier

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Erik Ten Hag requesting Man Utd chiefs to sign Sofyan Amrabat.

Aspiring Man Utd owner Sheikh Jassim is reportedly set to complete a £6bn takeover of the club by mid-October and his team is currently completing due diligence. (The Sun) Tottenham are reportedly considering offers for Eric Dier, with strong interest from Fulham who anticipate a departure for Tosin Adarabioyo this summer. (Daily Mail) Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is reportedly keen on a move across London to rival club Chelsea, with the Gunners likely to accept a compromised fee of £40m. (Daily Mirror) United boss Erik Ten Hag has reportedly made an "express request" to club chiefs to sanction a move for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. (Daily Express)