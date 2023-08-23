Transfer rumours and football gossip: Sheikh Jassim, Sofyan Amrabat, Folarin Balogun, Eric Dier

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Erik Ten Hag requesting Man Utd chiefs to sign Sofyan Amrabat.
Aspiring Man Utd owner Sheikh Jassim is reportedly set to complete a £6bn takeover of the club by mid-October and his team is currently completing due diligence. (The Sun)
Tottenham are reportedly considering offers for Eric Dier, with strong interest from Fulham who anticipate a departure for Tosin Adarabioyo this summer. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is reportedly keen on a move across London to rival club Chelsea, with the Gunners likely to accept a compromised fee of £40m. (Daily Mirror)
United boss Erik Ten Hag has reportedly made an "express request" to club chiefs to sanction a move for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. (Daily Express)
Liverpool are reportedly considering an unexpected move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, after missing out a number of other targets this summer. (The Sun)
United and Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb starlet Dino Klapija. (Daily Mail)
The Blues are currently stuck in a game of brinksmanship over the status of Romelu Lukaku with the Belgian's options running out nearing the end of the window. (Daily Telegraph)
Wilfriend Gnonto's agent has reportedly hit out at Leeds United for 'blocking' approaches from the Premier League to sign his wantaway client. (Daily Mirror)
Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have reportedly moved on from Arsenal defender Gabriel and are now looking at the prospect of signing PSG defender Marquinhos. (Daily Express)
Liverpool target Andre will reportedly not be allowed to leave his club Fluminense while the club remains in the Copa Libertadores, they are currently in the quarter finals. (Daily Mail)
Rangers midfielder is reportedly closing in on a move to Leeds United. (Scottish Sun)
