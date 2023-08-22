Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ryan Gravenberch, Sarina Wiegman, Andrey Santos, Marco Verratti

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Liverpool getting a green light for Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch FA are reportedly looking at Sarina Wiegman as the the potential next manager of the men's national team. (Daily Telegraph) Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest have reportedly turned to Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos in a bid to increase midfield depth, which boosts Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of landing Brennan Johnson. (Daily Mail) West Ham are reportedly set to announce the arrival of Konstantinos Mavropanos after false claims about a failed medical, minor contractual details have delayed the announcement. (The Sun) Chelsea are reportedly holding out for an £8m fee for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has interest from Forest, Fulham as well as Everton. (Daily Mirror)