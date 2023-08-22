Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ryan Gravenberch, Sarina Wiegman, Andrey Santos, Marco Verratti

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including reports of Liverpool getting a green light for Ryan Gravenberch.
The Dutch FA are reportedly looking at Sarina Wiegman as the the potential next manager of the men's national team. (Daily Telegraph)
Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest have reportedly turned to Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos in a bid to increase midfield depth, which boosts Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of landing Brennan Johnson. (Daily Mail)
West Ham are reportedly set to announce the arrival of Konstantinos Mavropanos after false claims about a failed medical, minor contractual details have delayed the announcement. (The Sun)
Chelsea are reportedly holding out for an £8m fee for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has interest from Forest, Fulham as well as Everton. (Daily Mirror)
The Blues have reached an agreement with New England Revolution to complete the signing of Serbian keeper Djordje Petrovic. (The Athletic)
Liverpool and Bayern Munich have reportedly held further talks over a transfer for Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch, following the midfielder being made more available for a move. (Daily Mail)
Free agent and former Marseille player Alexis Sanchez is reportedly set for a shock return to Inter Milan. (The Sun)
Rennes star Jeremy Doku's impending arrival at Manchester City could pave the way for Cole Palmer's exit, with several clubs queing up for the England U21 star's services this summer. (Daily Mirror)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos's agent has reportedly confirmed that there are several clubs interested in his clients' services this summer. (Scottish Sun)
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who has been cleared to leave the French capital this summer. (Daily Mail)
