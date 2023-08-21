Sporting Life
Laporte paper talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City, Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe

By Sporting Life
09:53 · MON August 21, 2023

The latest rumours and gossip from Monday's back pages, including reports of a Manchester City exit for Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is ready to tie up a £23m move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr (Daily Mail).

Lyon winger Bradley Barcola appears set to turn down the likes of City and Chelsea to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun).

Real Madrid are set to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain with a late summer transfer window move to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Nottingham Forest's failure to get a deal over the line for Manchester United's Dean Henderson could end with the goalkeeper securing a Crystal Palace move, while Benfica stopper Odisseas Vlachodimos has emerged as a possible target for United as they seek a back-up option for Andre Onana (both Daily Mail).

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard's social media activity suggests he will choose a move to Inter Milan over Old Trafford.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is considering an Arsenal raid to sign left-back Nuno Tavares after a move to Nottingham Forest fell through (both Daily Mirror).

Everton are closing on a £15m deal to sign Southampton striker Che Adams as they look for a solution to their lack of goals.

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is at the centre of a transfer tussle between Sevilla and Fiorentina with a fee of around £6.5m being mooted (both Daily Mail).

Fulham are ready to join the race to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain as they seek a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic following his Al Hilal move.

Meanwhile, Luton Town have offered a lifeline to ex-Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe after he snubbed the chance of a lucrative Saudi contract (both The Sun).

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

