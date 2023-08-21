Transfer rumours and football gossip: Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City, Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is ready to tie up a £23m move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr (Daily Mail).

Lyon winger Bradley Barcola appears set to turn down the likes of City and Chelsea to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun).

Real Madrid are set to put pressure on Paris Saint-Germain with a late summer transfer window move to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Nottingham Forest's failure to get a deal over the line for Manchester United's Dean Henderson could end with the goalkeeper securing a Crystal Palace move, while Benfica stopper Odisseas Vlachodimos has emerged as a possible target for United as they seek a back-up option for Andre Onana (both Daily Mail).

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard's social media activity suggests he will choose a move to Inter Milan over Old Trafford.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is considering an Arsenal raid to sign left-back Nuno Tavares after a move to Nottingham Forest fell through (both Daily Mirror).