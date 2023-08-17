Transfer rumours and football gossip: Djordje Petrovic, Chelsea, Ryan Gravenberch, Aymeric Laporte

Chelsea could break the MLS transfer record for New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (Daily Express).

Real Madrid could hijack Aymeric Laporte's move to Saudia Arabian side Al-Nassr (The Sun).

Liverpool are chasing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, while Monaco have had their £34m bid rejected for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, according to reports (The Sun).

West Ham United have set a price of £85m for Lucas Paqueta with Manchester City having so far bid substantially below that figure (Daily Telegraph).

West Ham are considering a move for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, while targetting Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos and Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou in their hunt for a centre-back (The Guardian).

The Hammers expect to have signed a replacement for their failed Harry Maguire bid within the next 48 hours (The Sun).

Chelsea have put teenager Lewis Hall up for sale but are asking for around £30m amid interest from Newcastle United (The Telegraph).

Al Hilal are closing in on a deal to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham after rekindling their interest in the Serbia striker (The Guardian).

Ansu Fati is set to spark a Premier League scramble after deciding to leave Barcelona (The Sun).

Brighton are preparing a new offer for Lille's Carlos Baleba after identifying the Cameroon midfielder as their primary target to replace Moisés Caicedo (The Guardian).

Celtic are ready to open talks with Reo Hatate and Liel Abada over new contracts (Daily Record).