Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alisson, Joao Palhinha, Cheick Doucoure, Nicolo Zaniolo

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Al-Nassr's interest in Alisson.
Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are reportedly 'very interested' in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. (Daily Mail)
West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski has expressed his disappointment at being dropped as the club's No.1 and feels he "should have been treated better". (The Sun)
Brighton CEO Paul Barber has suggested that Manchester United will need to wait five years before even thinking about a move for Evan Ferguson. (Daily Mirror)
After closing in on a loan move for Nicolo Zaniolo, Aston Villa are reportedly looking at Sevilla's Marcos Acuna. (Daily Telegraph)
Luton Town are reportedly eyeing up a double swoop for Aston Villa's Cameron Archer and Keinan Davis. (Daily Star)
Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an approach for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah. (Daily Mail)
Arsenal will reportedly decide to dip in the transfer market again after discovering the extent of Jurrien Timber's knee injury. (Evening Standard)
Joao Palhinha and Cheick Doucoure are reportedly amongst Liverpool's favoured options for reinforcements in midfield. (Daily Mail)
Following Kevin De Bruyne's injury, Manchester City are reportedly set to accelerate their move for attacking reinforcements. (The Times)
Leeds attacker Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly training alone at Thorp Arch ahead of a push for a move to Everton. (Daily Mail)
Newcastle United are reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Kieran Tierney as they plan a loan move for the Scotland international. (Daily Record)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.