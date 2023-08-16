Transfer rumours and football gossip: Alisson, Joao Palhinha, Cheick Doucoure, Nicolo Zaniolo

The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Al-Nassr's interest in Alisson.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are reportedly 'very interested' in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. (Daily Mail) West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski has expressed his disappointment at being dropped as the club's No.1 and feels he "should have been treated better". (The Sun) Brighton CEO Paul Barber has suggested that Manchester United will need to wait five years before even thinking about a move for Evan Ferguson. (Daily Mirror) After closing in on a loan move for Nicolo Zaniolo, Aston Villa are reportedly looking at Sevilla's Marcos Acuna. (Daily Telegraph)