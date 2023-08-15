Transfer rumours and football gossip: David de Gea, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Harry Maguire, Michael Olise

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to make a shock move for David de Gea, with Manuel Neuer's return looking increasingly delayed. (The Sun) Following Harry Kane's departure to Bayern, Tottenham are reportedly looking at Gent's Gift Orban as a replacement, however, there will have to be outgoings before a move is made. (Evening Standard) Chelsea are reportedly looking to step up their bid for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. (Daily Mail) Arsenal defender Gabriel is said to be the latest big-name target of Saudi Pro League clubs this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton's Swiss striker Andi Zeqiri is reportedly a target for clubs in France as well as Germany. (The Athletic) Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly demanding a £15m pay-off from the club to join West Ham United. (The Sun) Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is on the radar of Premier League sides including Palace and Everton after Luton Town failed to progress on talks. (Evening Standard) Sean Dyche's side would reportedly value Amadou Onana higher than Southampton's valuation of fellow Belgian Romeo Lavia, if Manchester United's interest becomes serious. (Daily Mail) Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is reportedly set to team up with Neymar at Al Hilal should they meet Fulham's asking price. (The Sun) Paper Talk: Monday's gossip

West Ham sigh James Ward-Prowse Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton are said to be in talks with Ligue 1 side Lille over a move for youngster Carlos Baleba. (Daily Mail) Former Stoke City and Southampton striker Marko Arnautovic is set to return to Inter Milan. (The Sun) Young striker Deivid Washington is reportedly due to arrive at Chelsea following a £17m move from Santos to sign a seven-year-deal with the Blues. (Daily Mail) Everton have reportedly agreed trial forms with Chelsea's highly-rated academy prodigy Malik Mothersille with a permanent move in mind. (The Athletic) Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer has reportedly emerged as a target for West Ham, should Lucas Paqueta depart for Manchester City. (Daily Mail) Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser is reportedly on the radar of Celtic with Magpies boss Eddie Howe looking to get Fraser's wages off the books. (Daily Record)