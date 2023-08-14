Transfer rumours and football gossip: Neymar, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire

West Ham are reported to be monitoring the situation (The Sun).

Anthony Martial is set to hold talks with Manchester United over his future, with three clubs interested in signing the striker this month (Daily Mirror).

Neymar is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia and will reportedly pocket £150m while at Al Hilal (Daily Mirror).

According to reports, Bayern Munich have rejected an opening bid for Benjamin Pavard (Daily Mail).

Erik ten Hag has told Harry Maguire to fight for his place or leave Manchester United (The Sun).

West Ham are increasingly confident they will sign the defender (Daily Telegraph).

West Ham have had a £30m bid accepted for James Ward-Prowse, the Hammers sign the midfielder on a four-year deal (Sky Sports).

Ajax are plotting a loan move for Donny van de Beek, bringing the midfielder back to the Dutch club after an unsuccessful spell in Manchester United (Daily Mirror).

Ajax are set to sign Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough (Daily Mirror).

Spurs are reportedly in contact with Chelsea regarding Romelu Lukaku (Daily Express).

According to reports, Tottenham have made an enquiry about Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (The Sun).

Tanguy Ndombele tops a list of players Tottenham are hoping to offload before the end of the transfer window (The Sun).

Aaron Ramsey’s move from Aston Villa to Burnley is stalling as he wants to agree a new deal with Villa in case he goes back (The Sun).

Manchester City will have to pay £47m if they want to sign Jeremy Doku from Rennes (The Sun).

Everton have signed Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds (The Sun).

Free agent Eden Hazard was at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to watch the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool (Daily Mail).

Rangers are sizing up a move for Bristol City star Zak Vyner who is in the last year of his contract (Daily Record).

Elfsborg's managing director has confirmed Celtic are in advanced talks over a £3m move for defender Gustaf Lagerbielke (Scottish Sun).