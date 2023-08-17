Sporting Life
Middlesbrough Akpom

Chuba Akpom joins Ajax from Middlesbrough for £10m

By Sporting Life
08:34 · THU August 17, 2023

Chuba Akpom has completed a move to Ajax from Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old forward was the Championship’s top-scorer last season with 28 goals to help Michael Carrick’s side finish fourth, reaching the play-offs where they were beaten by Coventry.

Former Arsenal trainee Akpom was in the final year of his contract with Boro, and his switch to the Dutch giants is reported to be a 12million euro (£10.2m) deal.

Akpom, voted the Championship player of the year for last season, said on the Middlesbrough website: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

